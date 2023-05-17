The Chinese Embassy during Liz Truss’ trip to Taiwan





File image of Liz Truss. Reuters

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London on Tuesday called former British Prime Minister Liz Truss' visit to Taiwan a "dangerous political spectacle that will only hurt the UK". "We urge the concerned British politician to correct her wrongdoings, stop making political shows with the Taiwan issue and stop colluding and supporting the secessionist 'Taiwan independence' forces," a doorman said. -speech published on the Embassy's website. Truss is the best-known British politician to visit Taiwan since former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1990s, and her trip comes at a time when relations between Britain and China are the worst since decades. She represents a section of the ruling Conservative Party that opposes the UK Government's approach to China of seeking to engage in areas such as trade and climate change while trying to limit threats to national security. The former PM is likely to call on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to declare Beijing a 'threat' to British security during a speech in Taipei today. According to Guardian, Truss will ask Sunak to deliver his rhetoric during last summer's Conservative Party leadership race, when he said China was "the greatest long-term threat to Britain". He also promised to close the 30 Confucius Institutes in the UK, which promote Chinese culture on higher education campuses and in some British schools, the report added. Truss rallies support against China Truss is also likely to urge the West not to work with China, warning that totalitarian regimes "don't tell the truth". In a pre-briefed excerpt from her speech to the Prospect Foundation, she is likely to say, "There are still too many people in the West trying to cling to the idea that we can cooperate with China on issues like climate change, like there's nothing wrong; that there are bigger issues than Chinese world domination or the future of freedom and democracy. "But without freedom and democracy, there is nothing else." Taiwan and China separated in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party ruling the mainland. The island was never part of the People's Republic of China, but Beijing has insisted it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. A British government spokesperson said it was in Britain's interest to "continue engagement with China while acknowledging the challenges the country presents, adding: We have always been clear on the fact that China remains the greatest state threat to Britain's economic security." That's why our Integrated Review update sets out a new approach to tackling the challenge China presents for the UK and the rest of the world.

