Imran Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry runs for life as he spots cops outside court in viral Islamabad video





Image source: @THESAADKAISER Imran Khan’s aide and former Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry runs fearing arrest on public order charges.

Crisis in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s aide and former Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry was seen running for life after spotting cops as he walked to the High Court in Pakistan ‘Islamabad, fearing arrest for reasons of public order.

Chaudhry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been detained under the Public Order Regulations following violent protests by his party’s supporters following the arrest of Imran Khan last week, and had filed a petition for acquittal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Today, a video has gone viral on social media in which Fawad Chaudhry can be seen getting into his car when he notices cops approaching him. He then suddenly got out of the vehicle and rushed to Islamabad High Court fearing he would be arrested again.

Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, after hearing the plea, ordered his release after pledging not to participate in or incite a violent protest, prompting a triumphant Chaudhry to walk out without waiting for a written court order to be issued. .

The drama of the great escape with the bulky former minister, dressed in the traditional salwar-kameez, showing off a clean pair of heels bared when after getting into his white SUV on his way home he felt police approaching from him.

Television footage showed Chaudhry rushing out of the vehicle and running towards the entrance to the court building. He was seen hunched over and panting when a lawyer came to help him. Someone in the background is heard saying “get him some water” and another voice jokes that he’s “about to pass out”.

“They [tried] stop again,” his wife Hiba tweeted.

Chaudhry later informed Judge Aurangzeb that the police had tried to arrest him despite the bail granted by the court. The judge in response provided proverbial cold comfort.

“You should have waited for the written order given that you are a practitioner (lawyer) yourself,” the judge said.

Eventually, the minister got major relief when, late that evening, the same judge barred the authorities from arresting Chaudhry in any case.

