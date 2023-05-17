National Football Team Wins Gold at SEA Games, Pesta Durian Chairman





Indonesian President Joko Widodo celebrated winning the men’s football gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia by offering his ministers and subordinates to taste durian in Medan, North Sumatra on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at evening. This was revealed by the official YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat WIB on Wednesday morning, which showed President Jokowi and his staff tasting durian at Si Bolang Durian. Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, North Sumatra Deputy Governor Musa Rajekshah and members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) were also present to accompany President Jokowi during the small celebration. . “This afternoon I made an appointment, the ministers with the deputy governor and others, if I win, I will treat Si Bolang to eat durian together. So because you win, yes, you must treat it because the promise was like that,” Jokowi said. The video also begins with a deleted scene, where President Jokowi watches with his eldest son who is also the Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as well as Paspamres members watching the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games men’s football final between the Indonesia and Thailand. Read also The chairman appeared to celebrate Beckham Putra’s goal against Thailand, completing a 5-2 win for Indonesia that locked up the gold medal. The president said he was also fooled by the scene where Indonesia coach, Indra Sjafri bowed in gratitude and celebrated at the end of the second half thinking the game was over. “I was also wrong. I shook hands and congratulated myself. It turned out that they were still playing and scoring. I was also shocked,” the president said. The President also confirmed that he would consider an appropriate award to give to the Indonesian team for their achievements at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. Moreover, Indonesia quenched their thirst for a gold medal in men’s football at the SEA Games, which had been going on for 32 years. “The award will be considered later. However, we will give it later. Because it has been really awaited by all Indonesian people, it has been 32 years,” Jokowi said. Of course, the president didn’t just prepare bounties for the men’s soccer team, as the Indonesian contingent also managed to close the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia with a total of 87 gold medals. This achievement surpassed the target of 60 gold coins previously set by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the target of 69 gold coins set by President Jokowi upon the release of the contingent.

