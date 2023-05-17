Soft-spoken Turkish Kemal Kilicdaroglu challenges powerful Erdogan in election

Where is this photo from? Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images What do you call this picture, Slowly but surely, Kemal Kilicdaroglu made Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party a winner in the polls

May 16, 2023

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, is in the midst of a career struggle.

And we have been challenging the strongest opposition to Turkey’s most powerful man, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, since we took power over 20 years ago.

Turkey’s quiet opposition leader may have missed out on his first-round rival but assured his supporters they would be the winners in the May 28 run-off.

The readiness for change for society is over 50%,” he said.

Di, a soft-spoken former civil servant, is the exact opposite of Turkey’s proud and powerful president. Im the election logo and im using im hands in the shape of a heart.

Di signs for the victory not too sure like that. After losing several elections since taking the reins of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) for 2010, he was forcefully sacked by his predecessor on charges of extra-marital affair.

Perhaps if he is not the best candidate, but six opposition parties unite behind a single pesin to challenge Mr. Erdogan.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu as a political leader

Where is this photo from? NECATI SAVAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock What do you call this picture, Other party figures such as Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (2-R) and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas (L) are also presidential candidates

Kemal Kilicdaroglu is a very experienced politician. They are elected for 2002, the same year, Mr. Erdogan in power, the AK party takes power.

We don’t survive many violent attacks, we know our reputation as one of Turkey’s most targeted politicians, and we wear body armor for the last rallies before Sunday’s vote.

During his 13 years as leader, he extended his party’s appeal and “embraced all the different colors of the country”, as he put it.

E post videos of im simple kitchen on social media, where they often address young voters on very sensitive issues like being Kurdish or an Alevi minority, as the case may be.

With a soft tone, I tell the voters that I will unite all the different sections of Turkish society.

The CHP traces its origins to Turkey’s modern secular founder, Kemal Ataturk.

For a long time they were considered close to the army, they have not overthrown the government four times since 1960, and I consider myself a radical party on this issue, they divide church and state. After the military coup of 1980, for example, we supported the banning of the headscarf in schools and in public services.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: Profile

Where is this photo from? ADEM ALTAN/AFP What do you call this picture, Kemal Kilicdaroglu not struggling to raise im party support above 25%

Kemal Kilicdaroglu pronounced as Kilitch-daro-lu was born in December 1948.

He is the fourth of seven children raised by a housewife and civil servant in the eastern town of Tunceli. E comes from the Alevi family – a distinct Islamic sect and religious minority for predominantly Sunni Turkey.

I’m a star student in many schools and I’m present as a family, I’m still a dad while he’s working in Turkey. E later study economics for Ankara University.

He spent years as a civil servant for Turkish financial bodies and gained a reputation for rooting out corruption as the director of the central social security institution.

After seven years in parliament, he was selected to run for one of Turkey’s most powerful and prestigious roles, that of mayor of Istanbul. Although he lost the race, he was praised for his campaign and became a very credible CHP runner-up with 37% of the vote.

Less than a year after that success, the CHP chief resigned after a secret videotape emerged suggesting he was having an affair – and Mr Kilicdaroglu unexpectedly saw himself as a prime candidate for the post. job.

But for 13 years, we are not in charge, we are not leading the quiet revolution within the party. He does not try to make peace with Islamists through gestures like attending Iftar dinners to break the fast during Ramadan, nor does he erase old militaristic party codes.

True to my background, we also do not maintain strict financial discipline. “I’m very careful not to spend extra on anything unnecessary,” said one of my close associates, Okan Konuralp, tok.

Over time, we introduce religious figures, Kurdish activists and women’s rights activists into this party – to prove to Turkish society that the CHP does not change.

“The CHP has a very male dominated structure, I can’t completely tear down that wall, but I like working with women,” said one of his former party colleagues, Melda Onur tok.

Kilicdaroglu demonstrates calm even in the face of violence

Where is this photo from? AFP What do you call this picture, Attack on time Kemal Kilicdaroglu during a soy funeral for Ankara in 2019

A party colleague told the BBC he never raised his voice.

“Sometimes things make us upset and we can’t stop shouting. Even then, Kilicdaroglu stays calm,” e tok.

Every time someone walks into the room, I stand up and shake hands, I never sit down to pipo behind the desk, and I never interrupt anyone, I’m a colleague.

His soft-spoken nature and physical resemblance to the ancient Indian chief earned him the nickname Gandhi Kemal.

Even my response to a physical attack is peaceful.

A party colleague told the BBC he never raised his voice.

“Sometimes things make us upset and we can’t stop shouting. Even then, Kilicdaroglu stays calm,” e tok.

Every time someone walks into the room, I stand up and shake hands, I never sit down to pipo behind the desk, and I never interrupt anyone, I’m a colleague.

His soft-spoken nature and physical resemblance to the ancient Indian chief earned him the nickname Gandhi Kemal.

Even my response to a physical attack is peaceful.

A visitor knocks twice for parliament in 2014 as he wants to deliver a speech to MPs from the Im party. Even though they suffer from a bruised cheek and eye, we always beg our colleagues to keep calm: “The road to democracy is strewn with pitfalls.

For 2016, a missile by di Kurdish militant group, di PKK bin attack im convoy and for di following year, e escape on attempted attack by di militant group Islamic State.

E survived a 2019 lynching attempt for a soy funeral. As they are attacked, they go to a nearby house where a woman gathers to burn down the house.

When the police help me get to safety, we say, “These attempts don’t stop us.”

But after the failed coup in 2016, Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s reputation began to spread beyond Turkey.

Where is this photo from? Erhan Demirtas/NurPhoto via Getty Images What do you call this picture, Kemal Kilicdaroglu held up a sign reading ‘Justice’ in Turkish, during an opposition rally against the president

As President Erdogan cracks down on dissent, arrests and sacks thousands of Turks we see as linked to the coup plotters, opposition leader launches ‘March for Justice’, 450 km (280 miles) away Ankara to Istanbul.

Despite the success of his march, he still did not contest the presidency the following year, waiting another five years to seize his chance.

It takes me months to convince the opposition parties of the ODA to support a candidacy. Di CHP gets beta speakers and arguably more high-profile people win the race for mayor of Istanbul and Ankara.

But with my main rival at the weakest, party colleagues feel say the leader dis na dia moment.