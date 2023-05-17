Modified Videos of Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar Supporting Imran Khan Viral





Edited videos of actors Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar supporting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest are circulating on Facebook. BOOM discovered that the videos were fake and a different sound was superimposed on the video to make the false claim.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023 at Islamabad High Court for over 100 cases against him of corruption, blasphemy, terrorism and sedition among others.

Following his arrest, these doctored videos of the three actors are shared to claim that they support Khan and have spoken out against his unlawful arrest. The video shows the flag of Pakistan in the background as Roshan is heard saying, “For the good of mankind, speak up for Imran Khan.” The videos are shared with the caption “Indian actress hrithik roshan & akshay kumar & salman khan support imran khan”.

The same video also contains a 13-second clip in which Salman Khan shows his support for Khan, followed by Akshay Kumar making a similar statement.

Click here to see the message and here for an archive.

BOOM previously verified two edited videos of Akshay Kumar that were peddled with the false claim that he was expressing his support for Palestine. Read here.

Click here to see the message and here for an archive.

FACT CHECK

BOOM discovered that the videos had been digitally altered and the original videos did not show the actors talking about Imran Khan.

A reverse image search of Hrithik Roshan’s music video on Google led us to a tweet from @iSaumyaHrithik who had posted about their interaction with Roshan during a zoom meeting a day before his birthday. The tweet, uploaded on January 9, 2023, had similar visuals of Hrithik from our viral video.

Click here to view.

A keyword search on Youtube with “hrithik roshan fan interaction zoom birthday” led us to the original, longer version of this Zoom encounter uploaded on January 10, 2023 by the Hrithik Rules channel. The title of the video was ‘EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special Fan Interaction FULL VIDEO | Krrish 4, Fighter, Jadoo’. The Zoom interaction was organized ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday this year and gave fans the opportunity to interact directly with him and ask him questions. A still frame from the video at 41:25 exactly matched a still frame from our viral video.

We found Salman Khan’s original video on his Instagram page. Uploaded on April 21, 2023, Khan was heard talking about how he was traveling to Dubai to celebrate Eid.

Finally, a reverse image search of a still from Akshay Kumar’s part in the video led us to another similar video uploaded to Twitter on May 10. While the video made the same claim, it used slightly different visuals where Kumar is seen pointing at the smartwatch on his wrist like in an advertisement.

Click here to view.

Using this information, we used keywords like “akshay kumar smart watch advertising” and found the original video uploaded to YouTube on November 22, 2019 by a smartwatch company called GOQii. In the video, Kumar is heard talking about the preventative health care measures provided by the GOQii watch and its ECG readings.

Here is a comparison of all original videos to viral videos with Imran Khan related claim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boomlive.in/fact-check/hrithik-roshan-akshay-kumar-support-imran-khan-pti-pakistan-fact-check-21964 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos