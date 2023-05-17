Jokowi appreciates the defeats of the RI national team in Thailand: extraordinary! DW 17.05.2023





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his appreciation for the struggle of young Indonesian footballers to beat Thailand at SEA Games 2023 and win a gold medal. Jokowi called the match extraordinary. “The struggle of young Indonesian football players at SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia tonight is so extraordinary,” Jokowi said in a post on his Instagram account @jokowi seen by detik.com on Tuesday (05/16). Jokowi said the game against Thailand tonight was so dramatic. Not only was he showered with fine goals, but Jokowi said the game was also awash with red cards. “A dramatic game, which was marked by a shower of red and yellow cards, beautiful goals even in the seconds of added time, presented in 120 minutes,” he said. Jokowi also praised the Garuda Muda Indonesia team for giving Indonesia a football gold medal. He called this struggle a long wait for decades. “Tonight, Garuda Muda’s team presented the 2023 SEA Games Football Gold Medal, defeating the strong Thai team 5-2 in the final. A long wait of 32 years which has paid off,” said Jokowi said. To note, Indonesia finally won a gold medal from the football branch of the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia. This success was achieved after defeating Thailand 5-2 in the final. In the 2023 SEA Games football final, the Indonesian U-22 national team beat Thailand 5-2 at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday 5/16. Two goals from Indra Sjafri’s side were bought by Ramadan Sananta in the first half. Jokowi will deliver gifts to the RI U-22 national team President Jokowi promised to give prizes to national team players. “We will think about the award later, but we will give it later, because all Indonesians were really waiting for it, it has been 32 years,” Jokowi said during a YouTube broadcast from the presidential secretariat, Wednesday 05/17. . Jokowi admitted he was very happy with the win for Garuda Muda Indonesia. He said this victory was Indonesia’s 32-year expectation. “Very happy, because Indonesia-Thailand 5-2, what I said yesterday was the mentality of the winner, the mentality of the champion, it was very obvious. Playing without mental load, but we waited 32 years to become champions in Southeast Asia, 32 years of waiting,” he said. Jokowi also didn’t forget to congratulate the Indonesian national team players and the coaching staff. This achievement, Jokowi said, was a long struggle. “Congratulations to all the players, coaches, all the officials. It’s been work for years, continuously, the competition then enters the training camp, I think it’s very good,” he said. he declares. (Ha) Read more on: Detik News Jokowi Enjoys RI National Team’s Victory Over Thailand at SEA Games 2023: Unbelievable! Jokowi to present award to RI U-22 national team after beating Thailand

