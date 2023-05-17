Imran Khan is released on bail until June 8, in the cases registered against him





By Hamza Ameer: ​​Imran Khan was released on bail until June 8, 2023 on Tuesday, in the cases registered against him. Khan’s bail was granted by the High Court in Islamabad.

The lawsuits against the former Pakistani prime minister were filed with reference to the statement he made against state institutions.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted Imran Khan bail until May 19, in a case related to the violence outside Zaman Park and another case related to the murder of Zile Shah.

The ATC has also accepted Imran Khan’s request to excuse him from attending today’s hearing.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved the verdict on Imran Khan’s petition for bail in all cases filed against him in Punjab province, following his arrest in a corruption case last week that sparked violent protests from his supporters.

Imran Khan filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

At the start of the hearing, the court inquired about Khan’s absence.

Answering the question, Khan’s lawyer said he would appear in court at 11 a.m.

The lawyer representing the interim Punjab government opposed the bail request, saying it was inadmissible.

“Imran Khan has not even appeared in court and is asking for bail,” the lawyer said.

To this, Khan’s lawyer argued that the head of the PTI was asking for a pre-arrest bond and not a protective bond. He asked the court to refer the case to a larger panel.

“I am politically persecuted. There is a risk of arrest as the police have named me in several cases,” the plea read.

The head of the PTI has named the Inspector General of Punjab and the Attorney General as defendants in the case.

On May 10, Punjab police accused Khan and hundreds of his party members of attacking and burning down the corps commander’s house in Lahore, in addition to registering five other FIRs against him for inciting his followers to attack and damage government buildings and military installations.

Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been charged with murder, terrorism and 20 other heinous offenses for attacking the senior military commander’s house known as ‘Jinnah House’ in Lahore Cantonment last Tuesday .

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers at IHC premises sparked unrest in Pakistan that continued until Friday and left several people dead and dozens of military and state facilities destroyed by protesters.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Last week, the PTI chief secured bail in six cases registered against him for burning down the Lahore corps commander’s house and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest.

Khan returned home to Lahore on Saturday after locking himself in the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for hours for fear of further arrest despite being released on bail on Friday.

