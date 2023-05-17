Britain’s biggest lie? That we are all equal before the law

Boris Johnson’s legal bill has just risen to 245,000. He is being investigated by MPs over whether he misled Parliament over the lockdown parties at Downing Street. Our taxes pay its costs. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Last March, I chaired an event at the Oxford Literary Festival. He replicated the Question Time format. One of the panelists was right-wing historian David Starkey. At one point he ranted about human rights and minority rights and declaimed with immense smugness that the only duty of the state is to ensure, as Britain does, that citizens are treated equally before the law. Challenging? Yes, it is the Starkey brand. Obtuse? Yes. Highly intelligent people can be myopic and perverse.

The British are not equal before the law. I never was, I am not now. Throughout history, indigent working-class men, women, and children, people of color, and dissenters have been discriminated against by police, courts, judges, and legislators. The wealthy and powerful, meanwhile, have been (and have been) able to get away with crimes and misdemeanors or gain special privileges when they appear before courts and tribunals and even in prisons.

Boris Johnson’s legal bill has just risen to 245,000. He is being investigated by MPs over whether he misled Parliament over the lockdown parties at Downing Street. Our taxes pay its costs. (Johnson apparently just paid over $3.8 million for a mansion.) All is well for some. The National Audit Office is studying this arrangement and will let us know in due course.

They expect voters to forget and move on.

Let’s not forget, let’s never forget. Nadhim Zahawi pleaded negligence and belatedly paid around 5 million in taxes on 27 million shares. That, according to economics professor Arun Advani, is lower than the average tax rate for someone working full-time at minimum wage. How’s it going? Next, let’s remember that Matt Hancock is now building a handsome fortune and his generous PPE contracts are being distributed to friends and contacts. Has anyone been held responsible?

Now let’s move on to Baroness Michelle Mone, who simply disappeared from public view after newspapers alleged last November that she and her husband had secretly received tens of millions of pounds from PPE Medpro, a company that she had arranged to secure over 200 million in government Covid contracts. . She denies any wrongdoing. The National Crime Agency was investigating. But once again, a heavy silence fell on the scandal.

Last year the Mail on Sunday reported that a close aide to Prince Charles had suggested to a Saudi billionaire that he could become a knight in return for generous cash donations to the Princes Foundation. Scotland Yard has opened an investigation. Under the Honors (Prevention of Abuse) Act 1925, the sale of honors is illegal. In October, the Met passed its records to the CPS. Nothing will come of it. Royals and their inner circles are above the law.

A city lawyer or businessman convicted of crimes will be treated more leniently than an unemployed person who cheats the benefit system. Or a young black drug dealer. White-collar crime costs the nation billions, but since most criminals are educated, savvy, and able to hire expensive lawyers, they are not seen as a threat to law and order.

Meanwhile, the most needy in our society are systematically let down by the system. A Bar Council report from last November concluded that cuts to legal aid funding are having a catastrophic impact. Millions of our fellow citizens lack access to justice – that is, the working poor, Universal Credit recipients, and the men and women most affected by the cost of living crisis. Last week, a young widow with three young children stole food from a supermarket. A friend of mine was there and she paid for the goods. But they called the police anyway, and the widow is anxiously awaiting her fate. These small crimes are often severely punished. Our prisons bear witness to this.

Take a walk around the end of school and you’ll see public school students being pulled over and interrogated by cops. You won’t see boys and girls in public schools being harassed, even though drugs are a serious problem in those schools.

The new Public Order Act, fast-tracked by Parliament, is being used against citizens who do not know their place in this hierarchical nation. Activists from the anti-monarchist organization Republic, environmentalists and others have been arrested and detained, some preventively. They are the first martyrs resisting the state which is moving inexorably towards the control of the masses.

Most judges are fiercely independent. But radical lawyers I know tell me that some of the guardians of justice restrict judicial reviews (JRs), the only way governments can be compelled to act legally. JR pass rates have fallen to all-time lows. The Good Law Project, funded by small donors, uses the law, he says, to create a better world.

After a few successful JRs, he seems to have offended some old-school judges. It is not difficult to understand why.

In 2003, Lord Goldsmith, then Labour’s Attorney General, said: It is remarkable how often [white-collar] the defendants are sentenced to non-custodial and suspended sentences when they have committed serious economic crimes.

Social equality requires tackling white-collar crime as well as blue-collar crime, such as social security fraud.

Justice must be impartial.

Twenty years later, justice has become even more unfair. And the people, more helpless than ever.