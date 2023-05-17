Imran Khan summoned tomorrow in Al-Qadir Trust case





PTI Chairman Imran Khan is at the High Court in Islamabad. AFP/File

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, was invited on Tuesday to appear before the Rawalpindi chapter of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as part of an investigation into the case. Al-Qadir Trust on May 18 (Thursday).

Courts last week awarded ‘blanket relief’ to the PTI leader following his arrest by the NAB in the case with the Supreme Court declaring his custody by the anti-corruption body ‘unlawful’.

In an advisory, the anti-corruption body asked for details of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) 2019 investigation into assets worth €190million from the ousted Prime Minister .

Additionally, the NAB ordered Khan to bring details regarding the NCA investigation and all documents related to Al-Qadir University, including land papers, trust deeds and bank statements.

The anti-corruption watchdog also warned the PTI Chief Prosecuting Officer if the subpoena was breached.

Sources familiar with the investigation, in an interview with The News, said the UK government discovered 140 million in an account belonging to an individual, who is the son of a renowned Pakistani property tycoon, and his wife from 2018 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) quickly froze the funds, suspecting the criminal origin of the proceeds.

Surprisingly, neither the individual nor his wife contested the freezing of the account. Following appropriate legal procedures, the UK subsequently decided to return the laundered funds to the Pakistani government in 2019. This decision was announced in a joint press release issued by the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) and the NCA .

The case was then forwarded to the Pakistani Federal Cabinet on December 3, 2019, where it was presented by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a sealed envelope.

The purpose of the presentation was to discuss the return of the funds, which would be channeled to an account overseen by the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This particular account was associated with the recovery of a staggering 460 billion rupees from the same real estate tycoon, in relation to fines imposed on a housing project in Karachi.

Khan approved the settlement without allowing members of his cabinet to read it, a source familiar with the investigation told The News.

Investigations revealed that as part of a deal to return the laundered money, the property mogul offered substantial compensation. This included the transfer of 458 Kanal, 4 Marla and 58 square feet of land to Jhelum, as well as cash amounting to Rs 285 million, which was earmarked for Al-Qadir Trust.

Trustees of Al-Qadir Trust then included Prime Minister Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and his senior advisers Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan. However, it should be noted that the positions of Awan and Bukhari were later revoked on April 22, 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1070971-al-qadir-trsut-probe-imran-khan-directed-to-appear-before-nab-on-thursday

