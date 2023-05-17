Conservative Populists Have a Real Enemy in Their Sights, They’re Shooting Conservative Realists | Gaby Hinsliff

IIt has now been nearly six months since the last Conservative leadership race. So maybe it was inevitable that another would come soon. No, not another attempt at a Boris Johnson comeback, despite the best efforts of nostalgic grassroots Tories who gathered for a rally last weekend in Bournemouth. The competition for which much of the cabinet is now less than subtly eased is one that would follow defeat in the next election, and which some conservatives say could yet cause a historic split within the party.

The row currently engulfing Rishi Sunak’s government over immigration can only be properly understood in the context of the electorate that some expect to face before too long; not so much the country as a whole as the fraction of it represented by the card-carrying Conservative members, many of whom still resent the idea of ​​having Johnson removed first and then Liz Truss.

For an idea of ​​what those theoretical future rushes might look like, watch this week’s National Conservatism Conference, a gathering of British and American culture warriors brought together by a American think tank and positioned as a more genteel version of Republican Tea Party rallies.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speech set the tone for a movement billed as the defender of the muscular nation-state and the traditional nuclear family against the dreaded forces of awakening. Braverman wants it known that she and she alone can give the most angry part of the conservative base what they want: to tear down the immigration drawbridge at all costs, even if it means leaving rotting farmers’ crops in the fields or decimating university incomes from foreign students. Kemi Badenoch, the next most egregious favorite in the upcoming leadership race, is not due to speak in Switzerland for trade talks, but her representative on Earth, Michael Gove, will be there and can no doubt fill her in. Other promised speakers include notorious historian David Starkey, last seen on GB News before the coronation accusing Rishi Sunak of not being fully grounded in our culture; Lee Party Vice Chairman bring back the death penalty Anderson; and former Brexit negotiator David Frost.

Although they insist that they are not disloyal, the general spirit is ideologically and temperamentally at odds with the coldly technocratic government of the Sunaks and the remnants of an older and consistent conservative tradition which is in retreat from David Cameron. lost its Brexit referendum. (It’s also anathema to young conservatives who fear talking about empire or saying that working mothers should be helped to stay home with their children, is electorally toxic to anyone under 40.) No wonder Sunak decided that maybe now was the time to invite all Conservative MPs at a free buffet in his back garden.

If the branding of the National Conservative Party makes this group feel like a party within a party, it increasingly is. British conservatism has long been an uneasy coalition, with the 2016 split between Brexiters and Remainers evolving into something more like a split between populists and realists. The former focus on the countryside, a world where complex questions always have easy answers; the latter at least try to deal with governing, with all its clumsy compromises. The former are telling the Conservative base all they want to hear on immigration, insisting that all problems will solve themselves if Britain simply trains more lorry drivers. The latter, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Sunak himself are not necessarily bleeding-heart liberals as much as growth-oriented realists.

Penny Mordaunt carrying the Sword of State during the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London on May 6, 2023. Photograph: Reuters

Barely able to unite in power, it is hard to imagine them happily coexisting amid the bitter acrimony of defeat. The question is whether, in the wake of such a defeat, Britain’s National Conservatives could gain control of their party as the American Tea Party zealots did for the Republicans. What is telling is that what now passes for moderate conservatism currently lacks both an obvious leadership candidate to oppose them if Sunak falls if the Penny Mordaunt carrying the sword may be its best bet and a set of even vaguely buzzing new ideas.

For now, the rival factions remain awkwardly glued together by electoral calculations. After seeing what happened to colleagues who defected to the short-lived Change UK, desperate moderate Tories understand that any new breakaway party would effectively die an electoral death under the first-past-the-post system. But some are now privately pinning their hopes on the unlikely prospect that a future Labor minority government will be persuaded of electoral reform. In a PR-like system, a separatist party could finally become viable. As in any divorce, the question to be answered in a leadership contest would be which party had custody of the house retaining the established conservative brand and who was considered the splinter party, forced to move.

Are the national conservatives now the real conservatives, or are the cuckoos still capable of being kicked out of the nest? Would Tory members interpret being beaten by Labor as a sign they hadn’t gone far enough to the right yet, or as a warning that the country had had enough of the populists, thank you? Given how long it took the Conservatives post-1997 and Labor post-2010 to figure out why they actually lost, it would be brave to bet on a losing party in 2024 jumping to the obvious conclusion. Keep an eye on this conference, lest this be the shape of things to come.