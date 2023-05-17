Quad Summit: Modi still ready for Australia despite Biden’s cancellation

KEY POINTS:
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia again next week.
- US President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to the Quad Summit in Sydney.
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is not expected to travel.
Mr Biden had planned to travel to Canberra after meeting Mr Albanese, Mr Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a Quad meeting in Sydney next Wednesday. Instead, the four will meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima this weekend.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese take a victory lap on a float inside the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the fourth Test cricket match between India and Australia. Source: Twitter / @Narendra Modi
But speaking to ABC radio on Wednesday, Mr Albanese confirmed that his Indian counterpart would still travel to Australia.
Labor intends to deepen Australia’s ties with India and aim to increase trade between the two countries to $100 billion.
What are Narendra Modi’s plans in Australia?
Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese in March. Source: press association / Sondeep Shankar
The BJP remains popular in India, especially among its Hindu majority, despite human rights groups accusing it of targeting the country’s Muslim minority and cracking down on critical media.
His latest visit will come just two months after Mr Albanese traveled to India on a three-day business trip, marching alongside Mr Modi at a cricket stadium in his home state of Gujarat.
The vandalism of the temple likely to be noted
But after Mr Modi used a joint press conference to expose vandalism at Hindu temples in Australia, Mr Albanese promised to use “the full force of the law” to prosecute the perpetrators here.
“Our teams will be in regular contact about this, and will cooperate as much as possible,” he said.