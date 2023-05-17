Quad Summit: Modi still ready for Australia despite Biden’s cancellation

KEY POINTS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia again next week.

US President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to the Quad Summit in Sydney.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is not expected to travel.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still visit Australia next week, despite the cancellation of the Sydney Quad summit, Anthony Albanese has confirmed.

US President Joe Biden Wednesday, confirming he would instead return home to hold crisis talks .

Mr Biden had planned to travel to Canberra after meeting Mr Albanese, Mr Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a Quad meeting in Sydney next Wednesday. Instead, the four will meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima this weekend.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese take a victory lap on a float inside the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the fourth Test cricket match between India and Australia. Source: Twitter / @Narendra Modi But speaking to ABC radio on Wednesday, Mr Albanese confirmed that his Indian counterpart would still travel to Australia.

“Prime Minister Modi will be here next week for a bilateral meeting with myself. He will also have business meetings and hold a very public event at Homebush at the Olympic venue in Sydney,” he said.

Mr. Kishida should not be traveling to Australia. Mr Albanese said he was ‘just coming for the Quad’.

Labor intends to deepen Australia’s ties with India and aim to increase trade between the two countries to $100 billion.

What are Narendra Modi’s plans in Australia?

The Indian Prime Minister’s last trip to Australia in 2014 drew a crowd of 16,000 for an appearance at the SuperDome in Sydney, and a similar event is scheduled for next week.

Social media posts from local affiliates of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggest supporters arranged charter flights between Melbourne and Sydney to attend the event.

Plans are also underway to when the Sydney suburb of Harris Park is officially titled “Little India” next week.

Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese in March. Source: press association / Sondeep Shankar The BJP remains popular in India, especially among its Hindu majority, despite human rights groups accusing it of targeting the country’s Muslim minority and cracking down on critical media.

Modi has always vehemently denied these allegations.

His latest visit will come just two months after Mr Albanese traveled to India on a three-day business trip, marching alongside Mr Modi at a cricket stadium in his home state of Gujarat.

The vandalism of the temple likely to be noted

While in India, Mr Albanese declined to criticize Mr Modi’s government, seen by critics as a hardline Hindu nationalist regime, for alleged human rights abuses.

But after Mr Modi used a joint press conference to expose vandalism at Hindu temples in Australia, Mr Albanese promised to use “the full force of the law” to prosecute the perpetrators here.

“We do not tolerate the kind of extreme actions and attacks that we have seen against religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues or churches,” he said. declared.

“It has no place in Australia.”

Mr Modi confirmed he had raised the incidents directly with Mr Albanese, saying the news is “stirring our minds”.

“Our teams will be in regular contact about this, and will cooperate as much as possible,” he said.