Erdoan and Modi A disturbing resemblance and yet so different

No two elections in the world are alike. Yet when India holds its Lok Sabha elections next year, global headlines and Western media reports of Narendra Modis’ bid for prime minister for the third time will be strikingly similar to those that have been seen or read in recent months about Turkey’s inconclusive elections. which took place on May 14.

Unlike India, Turkey has a presidential system of government. Until 2017 it had prime ministers, but the post was removed in a constitutional referendum. Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who is seeking re-election as president in the ongoing elections, a run-off will take place on May 28, served as Turkey’s prime minister for 10 years until 2014 when he was elevated to the post of president.

Erdoan and Modi are often compared to each other, unfavorably in the Western media, but with the adulation of nationalists and supporters of autonomy in the external affairs of their respective countries. The two men are also accused inside and outside their country by people who disapprove of their policies, of democratic backsliding, contempt for free media and heavy-handed methods against the opposition. In the current global context vitiated by the war in Ukraine, critics of Erdoan and Modi annoy that these two leaders are friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has a unicameral parliament, whose elections produced a majority on May 14 for the Erdoans People’s Alliance, a coalition of nationalist parties very similar to what remains of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in India.

Erdoan’s economic policies have been unorthodox, such as Modis’ disastrous demonetization of high value banknotes in 2016. Erdoan’s currency crisis, which economists call historic, came five years later. The Indian rupee and the Turkish lira have both depreciated under the incumbent leadership, supported by the use of foreign exchange reserves. The rupee and the lira are overvalued. Erdoan and Modi have also successfully prioritized growth, investment and exports, more in words than in reality.

In Turkey, where Erdoan was only slightly short of the required 50% vote in the first round of voting, stocks and bonds have been sent this week in the hope that the president will return to power at the end of the month after the second round of voting and continue his disastrous economic policies.

There are many more similarities between Turkey under Erdoan and India under Modi. Both governments purchased the Russian S-400 air defense system, ignoring threats of sanctions from the United States of America under its controversial Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Turkey was punished under CAATSA for its purchase of Russian equipment, while India was not sanctioned for purchasing the same military equipment.

If Erdoan is re-elected, he will likely move closer to Putin as Modi has done in transactional matters over the past year and a half. US President Joe Biden, however, claims that Ankara is a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally and that the S-400 exposes sensitive US equipment in Turkey to Russian espionage. The United States considers the S-400 a high-tech electronic spy vehicle.

Given so many similarities, it is only natural that Turkey and India would compete for strategic space in certain regions. This has been most pronounced in parts of the Islamic world, with Turkey siding with Pakistan on the false assumption that Islamabad may be a foil for New Delhi. For many years, Turkey has played a leading role in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir. It is this contact group that periodically stirs the pot within the OIC on Kashmir, and issues statements and communiqués critical of India. Whenever this happens, India reacts as if by heart.

With India’s relations at all levels in the Arab and Islamic world on the rise, there have recently been expectations in the Turkish strategic community that if Erdoan wins another term as president, he may drop his support. in Pakistan on Kashmir and opening a new chapter with India. History in this regard is not encouraging. During a major diplomatic campaign in 2001, then Interior Minister LK Advani visited Ankara and signed, among other things, a bilateral extradition treaty. But that initiative was left to languish by both sides after the turmoil of the visit. Another attempt was made to revive relations in 2017, with Erdoan’s state visit to India. In the six years that followed, this initiative was also abandoned.

KP Nayar has covered West Asia extensively and reported from Washington as a foreign correspondent for 15 years.