Jokowi says he was ‘stuffed’ watching SEA Games football final





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian U-22 national team in the football category won a gold medal at the Sea Games 2023, beating Thailand 5-2 in Phnom Phen, Cambodia on Tuesday (5/16/2023). It’s been waiting for the ‘Fasting’ medal for 32 years. The euphoria of the satisfaction of this victory can also be read in the expression on the face of President Joko Widodo, who admits to being very happy with this result. “Wow, I’m very happy, because Indonesia – Thailand 5-2,” Jokowi said in a short video released by the presidential secretariat on Wednesday (5/17/2023). ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content The president said it took 32 years for Indonesian football to win the SEA Games. He also appreciated players who competed because they had a winning mentality. In the video you can also see the gesture of the president when he scored a goal for the Garuda team, when he watched with the Paspampres at the office of the mayor of Medan. “I screamed and screamed jumping up and down, I saw with the Paspampres earlier that it was 2-2, I greeted everyone but I scored again. It was a long process,” he said. The president also said he was cheated when the Thai national team leveled the score at 2-2 at the time. additional time. “Because before that too I was wrong too, I had been saved, it turned out that I was still playing and (conceding) a goal was also surprising,” he explained. As a celebration of the Indonesian national team’s victory in the match, the President then invited all the entourage who attended his working visit to eat durian together at Si Bolang, Medan City. Where Jokowi said he promised to treat his entourage such as PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi and Deputy – Governor of North Sumatra Musa Rajekshah. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article There is Turbulence & Trials, Jokowi: God willing, it will be easier in 2024! (Hi Hi)



