Choosing Greece – The Heartland Institute

Sunday 21, Greece goes to the polls.

Greece, like the US, UK and Brazil, had a centre-right government at the time of the pandemic. Like so many other countries, it succumbed to fears that COVID was 10,000 times worse than the regular flu (it turned out to be something like 4 times worse). As a result, he shut down the economy and started sending checks.

In the case of the United States, the centre-right government fell in 2020. In the case of Brazil, the centre-right government fell in 2022.

In the UK, where the next elections are scheduled for 2025, the Conservative Party is far behind in the polls; and, there have been two changes of government within the Conservative Party (from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss, then to Rishi Sunak).

In Greece, the center-right New Democracy party is seeking to finish first in Sunday’s election, but well short of a majority and without potential coalition partners.

While waiting for the election, I will review the performance of New Democracy since 2019, when it took over from Syriza, a radical left party.

DEBT

During the 2010s, under Syriza, Greece exploded the Reinhart-Rogoff line (a debt-to-GDP ratio of 90%), down to debt ratios of around 180%. The country was bankrupt and was only supported by the lifeline provided by the European Central Bank. It was a time of austerity, high unemployment and the flight of many young Greeks to northern Europe. Everything escaped Pandora’s box of over-indebtedness except, perhaps, hope.

Greece, debt to GDP ratio.

With the pandemic and the shutdown, the debt to GDP ratio rose again in 2020. But, with the recovery of the economy, the ratio has recently fallen.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Following the financial crisis of 2008, the unemployment rate reached a level comparable to that of the Great Depression of 28%. In comparison, the unemployment rate increased “only” by 10% in the United States).

Since then, the unemployment rate has continued to decline and is now approaching 10% (compared to 3.5% in the United States).

Greece, unemployment rate

INFLATION

If there was one saving grace during the troubled times following the 2008 financial crisis, it was inflation or, rather, the lack of inflation.

But, with the pandemic and shutdown currency bombs, inflation has climbed into the double-digit range and has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

GDP PER CAPITA

To complete our overview of the Greek economy, let’s look at GDP per capita. After Greece’s accession to the EU (in 1981) and its conversion to the euro (2001), the country experienced strong economic growth.

Perhaps too much, because the Greek people have embarked on an unsustainable shopping spree. (The 2008 financial crisis was caused by problems originating both in the United States and in Europe.)

With the financial crisis of 2008, the standard of living collapsed, and barely recovered.

Greece, GDP per capita in PPP (2005 international dollars)

With a lot of help from outside, New Democracy was able to stabilize the country’s financial situation and make progress in unemployment and living standards. This moderate success was undermined by the pandemic and the shutdown. Now the Greek people have the choice to resume the long and hard work of bringing the country’s debt to a sustainable level, or to deny that the country’s debt is a problem.