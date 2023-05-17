Turkey’s opposition is pessimistic about Erdogan’s defeat in the second round of elections

Comment this story Comment

ISTANBUL Two days had passed since Turkey’s historic election and Gokce Sari, a 24-year-old opposition supporter, was still suffering defeat, her candidate falling far behind President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first ballot. I am desperate. Sometimes I’m angry, she said. But it was a deeper realization that haunted her, with the results for parliament and the president showing that parties that did not reflect her worldview and voters that did not share her priorities had more influence than she had only imagined it.

I don’t seem to understand my society, she says. My hope has hindered my understanding of the reality, degradation and ignorance of our society.

On the streets of his Istanbul neighborhood of Besiktas, where most people have traditionally voted against the ruling party, and at opposition party headquarters across Turkey, supporters of Erdogan’s challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu were grappling with election results filled with uncomfortable truths and wondering if their path to victory remained in the second-round elections.

Independent polls ahead of the vote showed Kilicdaroglu leading the incumbent president by a few points, fueling opposition hopes after two decades in Erdogan’s shadow. But the end result, a nearly five-point win by Erdogan, raised questions, including whether some respondents hid their prejudices against Kilicdaroglu, a member of Turkey’s persecuted Alevi religious minority who spoke openly about his faith during the campaign.

It wasn’t just his faith. Prior to the election, there had been disputes within the opposition over whether Kilicdaroglu was the best candidate to take on the dominant leader of the Turks, given that others within the Kilicdaroglu party were more popular or charismatic.

Nationalist parties fared better than expected on Sunday and a far-right presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, won more than 5% of the vote. The success of the nationalists suggested that Erdogan’s vilification of the opposition as a terrorist had gained traction with the public at least more than Kilicdaroglu’s calls for a return to democracy and justice, things which, according to him, had been lost under Erdogan’s autocratic regime.

Sari was tough on herself, citing blind spots that held true for other opposition supporters. I know Istanbul, Antalya, Izmir, she said, citing places where the opposition was strong. Voters, she surmised, were angry at the dismal economy and the government’s inadequate response to the deadly earthquakes in southern Turkey a few months ago. But those concerns didn’t seem to register when election day finally arrived.

I thought people would draw certain conclusions, Sari said. The results had strengthened her belief in leaving Turkey, she said, in hopes that in a few decades the country might eventually change.

Kilicdaroglu and top officials of his Republican People’s Party, or CHP, met in Ankara on Tuesday to find a way to avert disaster when Turkish voters return to the polls on May 28 for the second round. At least one senior election watchdog has resigned, in what Turkish media reported was a bigger upheaval in the management of a once confident campaign now suddenly adrift. The candidate, meanwhile, delivered the latest of his rallying cries to the public, this one focused on young people.

On Twitter, Kilicdaroglu presented support for ultranationalists as proof that voters wanted change. But it was also clear, he said, that we are the party that needs to fight much harder.

Young people had the most to lose if Erdogan stayed, he said, if things stayed as they were. You are not able to afford anything, he writes. Your zest for life has been stolen from you. Youth is supposed to be carefree. They didn’t let you experience that even for a day.

A few miles from Kilicdaroglus’ office in the presidential palace, Erdogan received some of his electoral allies on Tuesday, including the leader of a hardline Islamist party that has pushed for the repeal of a law protecting women from violence.

The opposition must understand that it can no longer win elections with terrorist organizations, Erdogan said in a television interview broadcast on Tuesday evening, doubling down on his baseless claim that Kilicdaroglu was aligned with Kurdish militants because he received the support of a Kurdish-led opposition. to party.

Erdogan, whose loyal base includes conservative Muslims, said he would visit the earthquake zone, where he received strong support, and hold rally-like meetings to unite with the people. Opposition supporters, he noted, had insulted earthquake survivors after the election because of their political preferences. This is very, very wrong, he said.

Morale among Kilicdaroglus supporters was low, a CHP official said, adding that they were not giving up hope. But they were surprised by the number of votes given to the ruling party, as well as Erdogan’s far-right alliance partner, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on behalf of the party.

One of the factors in the first-round defeat was the faith of the Kilicdaroglu Alevi, the official said. Prejudices were not strong among young people, but they exist among older generations, the official said.

The CHP said Wednesday it still opposes errors in the vote count in several cities, although the party did not say the errors changed the overall election results.

Others thought the opposition may have misinterpreted the shifting politics of Turkey’s younger voters. Nationalism is growing, especially among young people, said Mehmet Yildiz, 31, who works in banking and sat with his laptop on Tuesday afternoon in a park in Besiktas. I think young people think Syrians and Afghans are taking advantage of them, he said, referring to the anti-immigration rhetoric that has been a staple of nationalist campaigns.

Kilicdaroglu, during his campaign, also seized on the anger against immigrants in Turkey, pledging to send Syrian refugees back to their country within two years.

Yildiz said the only hope for Kilicdaroglu, whom he supported, was to act as a nationalist for the second round. Right now he was acting like a left-liberal. In the future, he thought, Kilicdaroglu’s messages might become more populist.

Up the hill in the park, a 36-year-old woman said she voted not for Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu but for Ogan, the shadowy ultranationalist who garnered more than 5% of the vote in the presidential race. She liked how little she knew about Ogan, his upbringing, his background, but most importantly, she had been swayed by claims that both mainstream candidates were associated with terrorist organizations.

On both sides, the waters are murky. I’m not going in troubled water, she said. In the second round, however, she said she would vote for Kilicdaroglu and was dismayed that Erdogan garnered so many votes in the first round. Maybe voters are afraid of change, she says.