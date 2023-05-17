IHC extends ban on arrest of Imran Khan in new cases until May 31 – Pakistan





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended its order to prevent the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cases filed against him after May 9. The extension is effective until May 31.

Last week, an IHC bench granted Imrans’ bail request in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest in the case as a invalid and illegal.

He had also prevented the authorities from arresting the PTI leader until May 17 in all cases registered in Islamabad after May 9 the day of his arrest.

Today Imrans lawyer Barrister Gohar represented him in court today. Additional Attorney General Munawar Dugal, Attorney General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon and the State Attorney were also present.

The case was heard by Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The government lawyer asked for more time to provide information on the complaints filed against the head of the PTI.

The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until May 31.

Journalists boycott

Earlier in the day, several journalists chose to boycott the hearings conducted by Judge Aurangzeb. The move came in response to his alleged directive limiting his court’s reporters to five.

The Dawn.com reporter, along with several others, was denied access to the former prime ministers’ bail hearing today. After investigation, the deputy clerk of the court revealed that the judge had issued an order allowing only a maximum of five journalists to be present in the courtroom. As a result, journalists boycotted hearings conducted by Judge Aurangzeb.

Typically, the IHC allows about 30 journalists to attend proceedings related to the PTI Chief’s cases, while in other cases there is no specified limit on the number of attendees.

A May 15 circular issued by the Deputy Registrar of the IHC allows at least 30 journalists to attend the hearings. By author

Arrest of Imran

Imran was taken from the IHC premises by paramilitary forces on May 9, which sparked violent protests across the country. The head of the PTI immediately applied to the High Court for his release, but the court ruled his arrest lawful.

The former Prime Minister’s attorney, Advocate Ali Zafar, then petitioned the SC on his behalf for Imrans’ release.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Imrans’ arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case was unlawful and ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the following day.

The mode of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the case of Al-Qadir Trust at the premises of the High Court of Islamabad against the petitioner is invalid and illegal, according to the ruling. .

The Supreme Court had also pointed out that the petitioner’s fundamental rights under Articles 4, 9, 10-A and 14 of the Constitution had been violated.

Later on Friday, the PTI President secured a blanket waiver from various IHC benches which not only prevented the authorities from arresting him, but also suspended his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June.

