39 missing after Chinese fishing boat sinks in middle of Indian Ocean

Several ships and planes on Wednesday searched for 39 people missing after a Chinese fishing boat sank in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV said the crash happened around 3am on Tuesday. The report says the crew includes 17 people from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have ordered Chinese diplomats overseas, as well as the agriculture and transport ministries, to help search for survivors.

All efforts should be made in the rescue operation, Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency. Li ordered unspecified measures to reduce losses and strengthen the safety management of fishing vessels at sea to ensure the safety of maritime transportation and production, Xinhua said.

No word was given on the cause of the capsizing.

Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have also expressed interest in joining the search. Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency said the capsizing happened about 4,600 kilometers (2,900 miles) northwest of Australia.

Several ships and an Australian Defense Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft searched the area. The Indian Ocean stretches from South Asia and the Arabian Peninsula to East Africa and Western Australia. No survivors or life rafts were spotted.

The Philippine Coast Guard Command Center said on Wednesday it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Chinese Embassy in Manila, as well as search and rescue teams operating near the ships’ last known location. .

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it was coordinating the search in what it called a remote location in the Indian Ocean, about 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) northwest of the coastal city of Perth. He said the agency received an emergency beacon signal from the fishing vessel around 5.30am on Tuesday Australian time and that weather conditions in the area on Tuesday were extreme but improved on Wednesday.

Along the Bay of Bengal at the northern end of the Indian Ocean, Myanmar and Bangladesh were recovering from a powerful cyclone that slammed into their shores, causing widespread destruction and at least 21 deaths, hundreds more are missing.

Merchant and fishing vessels in the area were also looking for survivors on Wednesday.

A Perth-based Challenger rescue plane will drop a buoy to help with drift modeling to help further the search, the agency said.

The search covered an area almost in the center of the Indian Ocean. The capsized hull was spotted and the transmitter picked up over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Sri Lanka, with the nearest port appearing to be the Maldives island chain, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) south. north of the search area.

The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 was based in the eastern coastal province of Shandong, operated by the Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd., according to reports. Another Chinese ship, the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018, is operating near the overturned hull and has been asked to carry out a grid search for survivors, according to the Indonesian agency.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said additional rescue resources were on their way to the scene.

We will continue to take all possible steps with all parties to search for and rescue missing persons. The Chinese side thanks Australia’s maritime search and rescue department for quickly dispatching planes and coordinating passing foreign vessels to assist in search and rescue, Wang told reporters at a daily briefing on Wednesday. .

China is believed to operate the largest fishing fleet in the world. Many remain at sea for months or even years, backed by Chinese state maritime security agencies and a sprawling network of support vessels.

Chinese squid fishing vessels have been documented using wide nets to illegally catch already overfished tuna amid an increase in unregulated activities in the Indian Ocean, according to a 2021 report by a monitoring group based in Norway who highlighted growing concerns about the lack of international cooperation to protect marine species on the high seas.

The group, called Trygg Mat Tracking, found that the number of squid vessels in the high seas of the Indian Ocean where fishing for the species is unregulated has increased sixfold since 2016.

The US Coast Guard was also involved in a dangerous confrontation with Chinese vessels not far from the Ecuadorian Galapagos Islands in 2022 during a vessel inspection mission for any signs of illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing. .

Chinese fishing vessels operating illegally are notorious for sailing in the dark, with their obligatory tracking device that gives a vessel’s position either off, transmitting intermittently or providing false identifiers.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is believed to have crashed somewhere in the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board. This Boeing 777, still missing, became invisible to civilian radar when its transponder tracking device stopped transmitting during a flight from Kuala Lumpur.