Indonesia gaining from investor decline in China





Unlike most sovereign wealth funds, which typically manage a country’s excess reserves and invest overseas, INA has raised funds from international investors to co-invest in infrastructure, digital and technology. other opportunities in Indonesia. Since its inception, INA has signed some $28 billion in deals with investors including Singapores GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kuwait Investment Authority, Chinas Silk Road Fund and Netherlands APG. All of these commitments are non-binding and some have co-invested in projects, rather than directly in INA. The launch of INA, part of a package of reforms led by President Joko Widodo to boost foreign investment, was seen as a way for major global institutions to access the potentially higher returns offered by the most major economy in Southeast Asia. Its creation coincided with an investment boom in Indonesia, whose economy grew 5.3% last year. From its huge reserves of crucial nickel and cobalt materials for electric batteries to a spree of infrastructure spending and a period of sustained political stability, more global investors see the country as a diversification option. Mr Wirakusumah, who traveled to Australia this month to meet with local pension funds, said investors in his southern neighbor had previously ignored Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Indonesia was not on the radar screen… and now we [go] there at their invitation and we have specific deals we want to talk about. They want to look at infrastructure, digital and the energy transition, he said. Along with other sovereign investors, the Jakartas fund has signed deals with BlackRock, Allianz and private equity groups. Pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance are of great interest to us. We are also talking with private equity firms and other strategic groups, Mr. Wirakusumah said. Mr Wirakusumah, who previously worked at Citigroup and ran Indonesian bank Permata, admitted investors were still wary of a new market like Indonesia, which is still seen by many as a riskier bet among emerging economies. INA recorded a net profit of 2.62 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($265 million) in 2022. The fund holds cash and bonds, as well as stakes in state-owned banks and its investments to date include roads to toll and local businesses. Caisse de dpt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Canada’s second-largest public pension fund, has agreed to co-invest up to US$3.75 billion in toll roads with INA alongside of APG Asset Management, the largest pension fund in the Netherlands, and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in 2021. We’ve been very active in Indonesia…we’ve looked at a range of things [including] opportunities in data, transport and energy, said Cyril Cabanes, managing director of infrastructure for Asia-Pacific at CDPQ. In terms of assets under management and total commitments, the Jakarta fund ranked 42nd globally and 18th in Asia-Pacific for 2022, according to the Caproasia Institute. FinancialTimes

