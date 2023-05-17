Rishi Sunak faces three by-elections as Boris Johnson sends Tory MPs to House of Lords





Rishi Sunak could face three by-elections if MPs nominated for peerages by Boris Johnson withdraw from the Commons. former prime ministers resignation list is expected to feature Scottish secretary Alister Jack, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ally Nigel Adams and Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma. The House of Lords appointments watchdog has indicated that MPs will have to step down to gain access to the peerage. And Mrs. Dorries, Mr. Adams and Mr. Sharma are ready to do it, The temperature reported, leading to three by-elections which the conservatives could lose . But a source close to Mr Jack told the newspaper he was going nowhere, stressing he would not step down as an MP. The prospect of a series of polls comes just weeks after the Tories suffered a lot in local elections, losing 1,061 councilors and losing control of dozens of councils. According to the Politicos poll, Labor has a 17-point lead over the Conservatives, raising fears that Mr Sunaks' party could lose the seats if it goes to a by-election. Polls suggest Mr Sharma would lose his Reading West seat to Labour, while Mr Adams would lose to Labor in Selby and Ainsty, Yorkshire. The Tories are expected to retain the constituency of Ms Dorries Mid Bedfordshire. M List of Johnsons Honors is meant to include about fifty people, including his own father, and triggered controversial among Conservative MPs. Senior party officials have called the plan to reinstate Stanley Johnson a knighthood absurd and said The Independent it will erode public trust . Ms Dorries previously said she would step down as an MP in the next election " height="3433″ width="5149″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="2″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6731%"/> Ms Dorries previously said she would step down as an MP in the next election (PA Archive) But Mr Sunak is reportedly ready to push through the list, which could be announced next month. Previous reports said Mr Johnson is also offering former assistant Charlotte Owens and assistant Ross Kempsell, who previously worked for TalkTV. The list is currently being reviewed by Cabinet Office officials before the honors committee decides which names will be forwarded to Buckingham Palace. None of the 10-person managers are thought to have worried about the size of the list, as well as some of the names of those who were put forward.

