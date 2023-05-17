OP-ED: Donald Trump is not our type, believe me | Op-Ed





The Trump rally promoted by CNN (but billed as a town hall) included the inevitable references to former presidents’ porcine remarks about women. Kaitlan Collins delved into the famous Access Hollywood videotape in which the former president claimed a wealthy celebrity could grab a woman by her privates and get away with it. He replied that (a) this statement is obviously true and (b) he was one of those privileged celebrities.

The rally follows his loss of a lawsuit in which writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of sexual assault in a dressing room of a posh department store. His defense in denying the charges included the remark that Carroll was not my type.

Speaking of not-my-type, has anyone watched Donald Trump lately?

Trump is an obese 76-year-old who likes to pretend to be a young man who chooses among the ladies. The intention may be to obscure the fact that he is only about three years younger than Joe Biden, who many believe is too old to be president.

If that decrepit playboy ever said about you, even in his youth, that she wasn’t his type, I’d say, that’s a comfort.

The Trumps claim that many women are attracted to wealthy celebrities is not entirely untrue. Girls would drool over Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols. Sid had bad skin, dirty hair, and was generally disgusting. (He died of a heroin overdose at age 21.)

When Trump was young, handsome, and seemed very wealthy, of course, women could throw their room keys at him. But even the bells and whistles of fame and money don’t change the reality that Trump is now what critics might call an old goat. The dictionary defines the old goat as a lustful man, especially a man considerably older than those who attract him.

Perhaps some of the female attendees attending MAGA at its gatherings could feel the animal magnetism. No disrespect, but this demographic is definitely not Trump’s type. We are not aware of any instance in which he courted a woman wearing a Trump sweatshirt in a 24th row rally.

Face it. Her guy is pornstar Stormy Daniels. And one thing he still has is money.

There is no solid evidence that Trump is paying for sex. Daniels was paid, if not directly for the sex, but not to talk about what happened between them right before an election (and we don’t really know what actually happened). Anyway, she walked away with a nice salary of $130,000.

Trump’s third wife, Melania, was a model and remains a beauty to this day. But we also doubt that she would have married Trump if he had offered life on a science teacher’s salary.

In terms of seduction, what woman is afraid of this old pestle? Trump’s problem with Carroll and the villainous Collins is that he failed to intimidate either of them.

The consequence for female voters in the Americas is not how he rates their appearance, but what he has done to their reproductive rights. The Trumps judges take away their ability to terminate an unwanted (or life-threatening) pregnancy. It’s something that really affects them and the financial stability of their daughters and families. It is important.

Forty years ago, Trump could have hypnotized party girls with his promise of celebrity garlands, champagne and access to a gold toilet. And despite six bankruptcies, he may still have plenty of money.

As for the rest of him, let’s put it this way: Trump in the mid-’70s is not Johnny Rotten, the frontman of the Sex Pistols of 40 years ago. It’s not even Fat Elvis, who at least was nice.

