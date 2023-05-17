I am delighted that PM Modi is going to the United States for an official visit: US envoy Garcetti









YEARS |

Update: May 17, 2023 4:03 p.m. EAST

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said he was “delighted” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to the US for an official visit. He said this year is full of promise for India and the United States in terms of what the two nations can do.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Garcetti said: “I am delighted that Prime Minister Modi is traveling to the United States for an official state visit. This is only the third time in 75 years that a Prime Minister Indian minister is visiting. This is only the third visit by any head of government from anywhere in the world with President Biden to the White House.”

“And we know this is the first trip in 14 years for a prime minister to the White House at this level. We also know this year is full of promise to be able to see what we can do. The sky is the limit in my mind to know where we can trade, to expedite visas for students and visitors, and to make sure that we can think about not just the next year or the next five years, but the next 20 and 50 years of an American-Indian relationship,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a State Dinner at the White House, the Foreign Office briefed through a press release earlier this month. Garcetti said Indians are the biggest source of foreign students in American universities. He said the United States was India’s biggest trading partner and the armies of the two countries trained together. He said the two nations were now protecting the Indo-Pacific.

“But when I think back to the first time I came here, it was so different. Our relationship was one-sided. Our defense trade sucked. And we had virtually no international economic ties together. Today today things are so different. We are now India’s largest trading partner in the United States,” Garcetti said at the press conference.

“Indians are the biggest source of foreign students in American universities. $191 billion in trade has made us India’s biggest trading partner. And our military now training together, more drills with the Indian army than any other army in the world. So we are protecting an Indo-Pacific now, so that it is prosperous, that it is free, and that our nations can not only embody the values ​​that make us strong , but that we can help them…to this region and across the world together,” he added.

The US envoy said the relationship between India and the United States was the “most important” on the face of the globe. During the press conference, he expressed his love for cricket. He talked about his meeting with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. He also drew a parallel between Hollywood and Bollywood. He remembers his first visit to India when he was 14 years old.

Responding to the question regarding the ongoing unrest in Pakistan, he said, “The United States, India and the world share the same concern. We want stability in Pakistan. We hope there will be no unrest in Pakistan and we remain engaged with Pakistan. because of this. I think it serves both India and the United States and the world. And we hope and pray that the rule of law and peace will prevail on the border. But it’s up to the Pakistani people to decide. And I’ I refer you to my counterpart on the other side of the border.” (ANI)

