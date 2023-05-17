Review of damaged roads in North Sumatra Labura President Joko Widodo: I see on social media





North Labuhanbatu – Realitasonline.id | President Joko Widodo inspected a number of damaged roads in Labuhanbatu (Labura) North Regency of North Sumatra Province, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. President Joko Widodo’s entourage along with PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung arrived in Labura using a red and white helicopter and landed at Aek Kanopan Square around 08:25 WIB. While inspecting a number of damaged roads in Labura Regency, President Joko Widodo said he saw the condition of the damaged roads because he saw it on social media (media social). Also Read: Lawyer Abdya and Aceh Prosecutor’s Office investigators search PT Cemerlang Abadi’s office and lose state up to IDR 10 trillion “I saw it on social media,” President Joko Widodo said. North Sumatra Deputy Governor Musa Rajekshah was also seen with President Joko Widodo’s entourage. President Joko Widodo and his entourage were welcomed by Regent Hendriyanto Sitorus of North Labuhanbatu, Lt Col Dandim 0209 LB Muhammad Faisal Rangkuty, LB AKBP Police Chief James Hasundungan Hutajulu, Deputy Regent H Samsul Tanjung and Secretary regional H Muhammad Suib. President Jokowi and his entourage along with North Sumatra Deputy Governor Musa Rajekshah, North Sumatra Regional Police Chief Inspector General Panca Putra and I/BB Military Commander Major General Achmad Daniel Chardin and the regent of Labura Hendriyanto Sitorus immediately rushed to inspect the damaged road in the northern regency of Labuhanbatu using official vehicles. Also Read: Dandim 0212 / Tapsel with Forkopimda Madina Plant Mangrove on Natal Beach Precisely and precisely at the location of the damaged road, President Joko Widodo stopped and said that he had received information about the damaged road north of Labuhanbatu through social media (social networks). “So I am aware of this damaged road from social media, IG and Twitter, and reports written directly from the local regional government,” Jokowi said while inspecting the road in Sialang Taji village, Sialang district. Kualuh Selatan, Labura Regency. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo also promised to start carrying out road repairs in July 2023. Also Read: Bireuen a Letteri Keuchik Kulu Regency Government Twice Dismantled Illegal Buildings in Irrigation Canals “If there are no hurdles and obstacles, we will definitely repair this road on the ground no later than July 2023,” President Jokowi said. After conducting direct surveillance of the damaged roads in Sialang Taji village, President Jokowi and his entourage visited SMK PP Labuhanbatu Utara to observe the oil palm seed planting and school-assisted livestock. (SYR)

