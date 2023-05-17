Li Hui: Beijing trying to play peacemaker with planned trip of special envoy to Ukraine





CNN

—



Chinese envoy Li Hui is expected to conclude a two-day visit to Ukraine on Wednesday the first leg of a war-focused European tour there, as China tries to portray itself as a peacemaker in the bitter conflict despite its close ties to Russia .

A source in Ukraine’s government told CNN earlier this week that a Chinese envoy would be in Kyiv on Tuesday and Wednesday, though Ukraine has not released further details.

China remained discreet about the visit of its Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, which he had presented during a tour of five countries to promote communication for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Asked about Lis’ trip at regular press briefings this week, China’s foreign ministry said information would be shared in due course.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry said Li would visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia from May 15, just days before Group of Seven (G7) leaders are expected to affirm their solidarity against Russia at a summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

China has tried to portray itself as a peace broker and deflect criticism that it has failed to act to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine, more than a year after Moscow invaded its western neighbour.

Li’s apparent arrival this week coincided with an unusually dense air assault by Russian forces on the capital Kiev early on Tuesday, although Ukraine said most Russian ordnance had failed to hit its targets after being destroyed by its defense systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded his own tour of European countries this week, where he welcomed pledges of new military aid from countries such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Zelensky first spoke late last month since the start of the war, and according to Beijing, Xi has pledged to facilitate peace talks, including by sending an envoy.

Beijing’s diplomatic and economic support for Russia since the early days of the war has accelerated concerns about Chinese foreign policy in European capitals. While Xi’s call with Zelensky was their first, the Chinese leader spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin five times during the dispute, including two in person.

Beijing’s relationship with Moscow has come under scrutiny over the past week as European officials discussed a recalibration of China bloc strategy.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the blocs’ relations with China would not develop normally if China did not push Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

His trip to Ukraine would make him the most senior Chinese diplomat to visit the country since the start of the war.

A veteran former diplomat, Li served as ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019, and his resume includes significant contributions to China-Russia relations during a key time of deepening cooperation under Xi and Putin.

In 2019, Putin presented Li with the Order of Friendship, making him the second Chinese national to receive a state decoration from the Kremlin, according to Chinese state media. Xi was the first to receive the Order of St. Andrew two years earlier.

Li’s planned visit to Ukraine comes amid what observers have described as a concerted effort by Beijing to reposition itself to be seen as a neutral agent of peace amid deteriorating ties with Europe.

After his call with Xi last month, Zelensky said the exchange was meaningful, but stressed there can’t be peace at the expense of territorial compromise.

Beijing issued a document in February on a political settlement of the conflict, which critics said would only help Russia consolidate its territorial gains in Ukraine, as it did not include a call for Russia to withdraws before a ceasefire.

On Monday, ahead of Lis’ expected arrival in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called for Ukraine’s peace plan to be the basis for efforts to resolve the conflict.

We must never forget that Ukraine is the country that was brutally invaded. It is therefore the one that should set out the fundamental principles of a just peace, she said in Brussels.

Ukraine, the United States and more than 100 countries called for a peace based on the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Beijing, however, has repeatedly accused the United States and its allies of fueling the conflict through military support for Ukraine, and sought to enlist other countries on its political settlement. .

An editorial in the state-run English-language Chinese daily said on Sunday that Li would visit Poland, France and Germany during his tour, as they are key stakeholders in Europe when it comes to everything. peace agreement.

The United States, according to the editorial, was left out of Lis’ itinerary because it was doubtful that Washington would be open to efforts to advance peace.