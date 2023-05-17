Politics
Li Hui: Beijing trying to play peacemaker with planned trip of special envoy to Ukraine
CNN
—
Chinese envoy Li Hui is expected to conclude a two-day visit to Ukraine on Wednesday the first leg of a war-focused European tour there, as China tries to portray itself as a peacemaker in the bitter conflict despite its close ties to Russia .
A source in Ukraine’s government told CNN earlier this week that a Chinese envoy would be in Kyiv on Tuesday and Wednesday, though Ukraine has not released further details.
China remained discreet about the visit of its Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, which he had presented during a tour of five countries to promote communication for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
Asked about Lis’ trip at regular press briefings this week, China’s foreign ministry said information would be shared in due course.
Last week, the Foreign Ministry said Li would visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia from May 15, just days before Group of Seven (G7) leaders are expected to affirm their solidarity against Russia at a summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
China has tried to portray itself as a peace broker and deflect criticism that it has failed to act to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine, more than a year after Moscow invaded its western neighbour.
Li’s apparent arrival this week coincided with an unusually dense air assault by Russian forces on the capital Kiev early on Tuesday, although Ukraine said most Russian ordnance had failed to hit its targets after being destroyed by its defense systems.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded his own tour of European countries this week, where he welcomed pledges of new military aid from countries such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Zelensky first spoke late last month since the start of the war, and according to Beijing, Xi has pledged to facilitate peace talks, including by sending an envoy.
Beijing’s diplomatic and economic support for Russia since the early days of the war has accelerated concerns about Chinese foreign policy in European capitals. While Xi’s call with Zelensky was their first, the Chinese leader spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin five times during the dispute, including two in person.
Beijing’s relationship with Moscow has come under scrutiny over the past week as European officials discussed a recalibration of China bloc strategy.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the blocs’ relations with China would not develop normally if China did not push Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.
His trip to Ukraine would make him the most senior Chinese diplomat to visit the country since the start of the war.
A veteran former diplomat, Li served as ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019, and his resume includes significant contributions to China-Russia relations during a key time of deepening cooperation under Xi and Putin.
In 2019, Putin presented Li with the Order of Friendship, making him the second Chinese national to receive a state decoration from the Kremlin, according to Chinese state media. Xi was the first to receive the Order of St. Andrew two years earlier.
Li’s planned visit to Ukraine comes amid what observers have described as a concerted effort by Beijing to reposition itself to be seen as a neutral agent of peace amid deteriorating ties with Europe.
After his call with Xi last month, Zelensky said the exchange was meaningful, but stressed there can’t be peace at the expense of territorial compromise.
Beijing issued a document in February on a political settlement of the conflict, which critics said would only help Russia consolidate its territorial gains in Ukraine, as it did not include a call for Russia to withdraws before a ceasefire.
On Monday, ahead of Lis’ expected arrival in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called for Ukraine’s peace plan to be the basis for efforts to resolve the conflict.
We must never forget that Ukraine is the country that was brutally invaded. It is therefore the one that should set out the fundamental principles of a just peace, she said in Brussels.
Ukraine, the United States and more than 100 countries called for a peace based on the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
Beijing, however, has repeatedly accused the United States and its allies of fueling the conflict through military support for Ukraine, and sought to enlist other countries on its political settlement. .
An editorial in the state-run English-language Chinese daily said on Sunday that Li would visit Poland, France and Germany during his tour, as they are key stakeholders in Europe when it comes to everything. peace agreement.
The United States, according to the editorial, was left out of Lis’ itinerary because it was doubtful that Washington would be open to efforts to advance peace.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/17/china/china-special-envoy-ukraine-europe-peace-talks-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to try Google’s PaLM 2 AI model today
- A novel approach to quantify personal information contained in intestinal metagenomic data
- Imran Khan cannot be arrested before May 31: IHC – Pakistan
- Li Hui: Beijing trying to play peacemaker with planned trip of special envoy to Ukraine
- How Donald Trump’s Jane Rosenberg courtroom sketch created a viral sensation out of dying art
- Review of damaged roads in North Sumatra Labura President Joko Widodo: I see on social media
- It’s time for Hollywood CEOs to strike
- Climate change can affect New York City’s water supply. This new technical lab seeks solutions.
- Russia hits Ukrainian capital Kiev with ‘exceptional’ number of missiles, official says – BBC News
- I am delighted that PM Modi is going to the United States for an official visit: US envoy Garcetti
- City investigating Hollywood restaurants for allegedly upholding service charges, stiffening workers
- North Wales Table Tennis Academy with Coleg Cambria