Imran Khan cannot be arrested before May 31: IHC – Pakistan





The Islamabad High Court has extended its order to prevent Imran Khan’s arrest in any case until May 31.

IHC Judge Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb was hearing the PTI leaders’ plea, seeking details of the cases filed against him and orders that the authorities not arrest him.

The federal government has asked for some time to provide details of the cases against Imran Khan.

The additional attorney general, attorney general, and state attorney appeared on behalf of the federation.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing until May 31.

Exemption from appearing as part of a plea for temporary release

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has filed a request for an exemption from appearance as the High Court in Islamabad is due to provisionally release him in several cases.

Imran Khan’s provisional bail will be heard today at 3:30 p.m. IHC Judge Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb will conduct the hearing.

However, Imrans’ lawyer, Barrister Gohar, filed a request for a personal appearance waiver on the grounds that the PDM had staged a protest in front of the Supreme Court so that there could be a public order situation during the appearance of PTI leaders in court.

Imran Khan is moving relevant forums for bail under court orders, the request says, calling for the waiver request to be granted.

The former prime minister has applied for provisional bail in a case registered at Ramna police station.

Only five journalists will be allowed into the courtroom for coverage.

