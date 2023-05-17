Erdogan sniffs victory as Turkey’s presidential election rolls into second round

Election posters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey, May 15, 2023. (Reuters)

The elections held in Turkey on Sunday produced both conclusive and inconclusive results.

The legislative elections concluded with the victory of the current government coalition, made up of the ruling Justice and Development Party, known as the AKP, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party and the New welfare. This coalition won 49.9% of the vote, giving it 322 seats in parliament, while the opposition coalition won 35% and 213 seats. The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, which promised to support the opposition coalition, won 10.5% of the vote and won 65 seats in parliament.

Since the parliamentary majority is held by the current government coalition, all the opposition coalition will be able to do is prevent the adoption of any decision requiring a qualified majority.

In the presidential election, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote. So there will be a runoff. Erdogan is more likely to win the second round because he will mobilize all the potentials of the state to ensure his victory.

The elections took place in relative calm, without major events. The atmosphere was tense until a few days ago. In the eastern province of Erzincan, stones were thrown at Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, as he addressed a party meeting. He would have been a candidate for the post of vice-president of the republic if the opposition coalition had won the election. Some participants in the meeting were injured by the stones aimed at Imamoglu. The police did nothing to prevent the incident.

If Erdogan emerges victorious in the second round, he will either continue the policy he has followed so far or he could make some adjustments in light of the lessons he has learned from past experience. Both options are likely.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu will face Erdogan in the second round and, should he win, more options are likely as the composition of the opposition in parliament could cause problems for the parties that make up this bloc.

As for Turkey’s foreign policy after the elections, there are several options. If Erdogan remains president, the country’s foreign policy should remain more or less unchanged. But if Kilicdaroglu manages to become president, some changes are almost certain. The most important will probably concern the Syrian policy of the Turks. Kilicdaroglu strongly supports the withdrawal of the Turkish military presence from Syria and the return of as many Syrian refugees as possible.

Another area where Kilicdaroglu could take the lead is Turkey’s EU accession process. This does not mean that membership could materialize any time soon, but it could make more efforts to meet the political convergence criteria of Copenhagen and the economic criteria of Maastricht. Kilicdaroglu can also look for ways to find accommodation with Greece.

Regarding Turkey’s relations with Middle Eastern countries, Kilicdaroglu could return to Ankara’s traditional policy of not taking sides in inter-Arab conflicts. He also seems determined to end Erdogan’s strong bias in favor of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Another presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, won 5.2% of the vote in the first round. He participated in the presidential race so that he could negotiate concessions with Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu. He is politically closer to the current opposition coalition, but he is strongly opposed to its cooperation with the pro-Kurdish party. Therefore, he became an important player in the delicate balance between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu.

Another minor presidential candidate was Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party. He was also showing up to negotiate with potential presidents, but he decided to withdraw from the race three days before the election. His name remained on the ballots and he received 0.3% of the vote.

Ince was originally a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, known as the CHP. He ran against Erdogan for the presidential post in 2018 and won 30.8% of the vote. But it was mostly CHP votes, not Inces. This time, having given up the presidential race, he encouraged his members to vote for the Fatherland Party. It was a futile suggestion, since party votes are almost insignificant. Therefore, those votes would be wasted.

Erdogan has a better chance of winning the second round. Yasar Yakis

The government did not miss the opportunity to harshly criticize the inability to cope with the floods caused by the heavy rains on the eve of the elections. These occurred in opposition-held municipalities, while the government kept silent about similar floods in AKP-held municipalities.

A few days before the elections, Kilicdaroglu made an unnecessary statement that cast a shadow over Turkish-Russian relations. Referring to Russia, he said: If you want our friendship to continue after May 15, let go of the Turkish state. We are always in favor of cooperation and friendship. Kilicdaroglu said this a day before Ince dropped out in the presidential race. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed allegations of Russian interference. He said: We officially declare that there can be no question of any interference. If anyone provided such information to Mr. Kilicdaroglu, they are liars. Erdogan followed Peskov’s statement by saying: If you attack Putin, I will not tolerate that. Kilicdaroglu said he would not have raised the subject if he had not had proof of possible Russian interference.

Russia is an important country for Turkey in all circumstances. Ankara and Moscow have so many common interests in their bilateral relations. A nuclear power plant is under construction by Russia in Türkiye. It will be owned and operated by Moscow. It would be a shame for such an involuntary exchange of reproaches to leave indelible traces in their relationship.

Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News