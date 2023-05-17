Connect with us

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday to attend three key multilateral summits including the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad, the Business Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 to attend the G7 summit under the Japanese presidency. The G7 sessions will provide a platform for discussions on a variety of crucial topics, including peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet, food, fertilizer and energy security, health, gender equality gender, climate change and the environment, resilient infrastructure and development cooperation. .

According to the ministry, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the G7 sessions with partner countries, sharing India’s perspective on these important issues. On the sidelines of the summit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Fumio and other participating leaders.

After the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will co-host the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC III Summit) with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea on May 22.

Launched in 2014, FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island countries – Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru and Solomon Islands. . . .

This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

While in Papua New Guinea, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will travel to Sydney from May 22-24 to attend the Quad Summit. The Quad Summit will bring together leaders from India, the United States, Japan and Australia to discuss regional developments in the Indo-Pacific and advance their shared vision of a free, open Indo-Pacific region. and inclusive.

The Quad Summit, hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will also be joined by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio.

During his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Albanese on May 24. The prime minister will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23, the MEA said.

