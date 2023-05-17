E Jean Carroll’s lawyer says she could sue Donald Trump again after winning his first trial





E. Jean Carroll and Roberta KaplanCredit: Screenshot

Roberta Kaplan, the attorney who represented journalist E. Jean Carroll in her successful lawsuit against Donald Trump, told reporter Rachel Maddow that they were considering suing Trump after his attacks on Carroll at the town hall event from CNN last week.

“It is unprecedented for a person to have been held liable for defamation to continue to defame,” Kaplan said. “So there aren’t many cases that we can turn to for a manual on how to do it. But, suffice it to say, I have a lot of lawyers who are very busy looking into this, and we are weighing all of our options.

Carroll says Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s in a locker room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York. She wrote about the 2019 attack in her book Why Do We Need Men?

Trump denied the allegations, saying Carroll was “totally lying” and “she’s not my type.” He asked his followers to find proof that she worked for the Democratic Party or New York magazine, implying that she had a political agenda, and accused her of trying to sell books with the accusation. . He continued to attack her as recently as October 2022, when he released a lengthy statement on his social media platform Truth Social calling her accusations “completely stupid” and saying he didn’t know who. she was, despite the evidence that he had met her.

She sued Trump, and last week she won. A jury agreed that she was sexually assaulted by Trump and that he defamed her and ordered her to pay him $5 million.

A few days later, Trump called Carroll a “crazy job” and claimed he didn’t know her during a town hall chat on CNN.

” I do not know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she was,” he said, declining to answer a question about whether the verdict would hurt him with female voters. He then repeated Carroll’s claims in a mocking voice. The audience – made up of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters – laughed as he attacked Carroll again.

Maddow said that while Carroll and Kaplan got some “responsibility” from Trump, “he did it again, the defamation, calling you a liar.”

“So it’s definitely actionable,” Kaplan replied. “And here cruelty will make him less rich. He’s not going to get away with it again.

Late last week, Carroll made similar comments, saying she sent Kaplan “the transcript of her comments and only read the first paragraph.”

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, disgusting, it hurts people,” Carroll told The New York Times. “I am shocked on behalf of young men in America. They can’t listen to this nonsense and this old view of women, which is a caveman view.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/05/e-jean-carrolls-out-lawyer-says-she-could-sue-donald-trump-again-after-winning-first-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos