43rd anniversary of Dekranas in Medan in the presence of Iriana Joko Widodo







BABAD.ID – Iriana Joko Widodo and Chairman of National Handicrafts Council (Dekranas) Wury Ma’ruf Amin and Chairman of Central Java Dekranasda Siti Atikoh Ganjar Pranowo attended Dekranas 43rd Anniversary Celebration, Banteng Field, Medan City, North Sumatra, Tuesday (16/05/2023). Atikoh said the regeneration of artisans is a big challenge for the preservation of the archipelago’s craft and literary traditions. Therefore, in Central Java, two strategies are adopted to produce heirs of these traditions. “We (Central Java) have two systems. First, primary, secondary and vocational school curriculum, we introduce how to make batik, design and produce other handicrafts. Second, through informal activities, such as literary design competitions,” he said. Also read: UIN Walisongo Semarang KPI Student elected Tourism Ambassador, here is the profile He said that 80% of craft education in Central Java was dominated by practice. It aims to arouse students’ interest so that they are not overloaded with theories in class. “Second, informally through a design contest. If you train as usual, you’ll get bored, so the approach is with lots of practice,” Atikoh said. Dekranasda Vice President Nawal Taj Yasin said the same. Beyond these two strategies, innovation has also become a weapon for the development of handicrafts and textiles in Central Java. “Innovation is also important, for example in Rembang, the batik is already good. But it is rarely ready-to-wear, where training is organized so that there are more target audiences”, a- he explained. Also read: Jepara Regency government takes productivity measures for five companies Apart from this, Nawal also highlighted the involvement of the santri in uplifting the artisan and wastra traditions of the archipelago. “There are also a lot of students involved, like in Wonosobo, there are koko clothes, sarongs, batik. Apart from that, the spirit of the students also needs to be encouraged. We don’t stop not to training either, but we also do the right marketing,” he said. It should be noted that the 43rd anniversary of Dekranasda brought together all Dekranasda officials, with a guest of approximately 1,496 people. The event was centered at the Santika Dyandra Hotel and a handicraft and textile exhibition, in Banteng Square until Sunday (21/5/2023). From Central Java, dozens of handicrafts were exhibited, ranging from weaving, wallets, hats, to handicrafts in the form of wire brooches. Products from 11 regencies/cities are worth up to IDR 250 million. Also Read: Semarang Regency Diskominfo Forms CSIRT for Cybersecurity

