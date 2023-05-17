Rishi Sunak faces the prospect of defending three Tory seats in a potential by-election as at least four MPs are expected to be nominated for peerages by Boris Johnson.

The former prime minister nominated Scottish secretary Alister Jack, ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries, COP26 president Alok Sharma and his close ally Nigel Adams for seats in the upper house.

One would have hoped the Tory quartet would continue as MPs until the next general election and then join 261 other Tory peers in the House of Lords. However, the House of Lords Appointments Committee advised the Cabinet Office that this would be unconstitutional.

Nadine Dorries, the former Culture Secretary, has been tipped for a job in the House of Lords gbnews

The peerage verification body instead suggested that MPs should step down if they wanted to accept Johnson’s Lords nomination. Dorries, Adams and Sharma appear set to quit the House of Commons and then leave Sunak to defend three seats in by-elections held in England and Scotland. Sharma could pose the prime minister’s biggest problem as he retained his Reading West constituency by 4,117 votes over the Labor candidate in 2019. Local election results at Reading Borough Council last month showed Labor made a clear gain as the Conservative Party lost a councillor.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is believed to want to stay on as an MP Pennsylvania

The political forecasting website Electoral Calculus also suggests the Conservative Party has a mountain to climb to cling to Sharmas’ seat based on current opinion polls. The Dorriess Mid Bedfordshire constituency is particularly safer, having even been named as a potential seat Johnson could be parachuted into if the race looks too tight at Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Despite winning Selby & Ainstry by more than 20,000 votes in 2019, Adamss’ North Yorkshire seat could give CCHQ the biggest headache, as the electoral reckoning now puts the seat on the edge. razor with the Sir Keir Starmers party. The Conservative party has faced an uphill electoral fight in recent years as the cost of living crisis and confidence in government crumble.

Boris Johnson is set to name 50 people in his resignation honors list Pennsylvania

Sunak oversaw more than 1,000 defeats in local elections held across England earlier this month and the Tories were defeated in four by-elections. Jack, who served as Scottish Secretary under Johnson, Truss and Sunak, has reportedly made it clear he wants to stay on as MP for Dumfries & Galloway. Sunak could choose to overrule his former boss on his nominations, but risks finding himself locked in another row with Johnson. Johnsons list, which is expected to be waved by Sunak, is expected to be announced before the summer break.

Rishi Sunak suffered his first election setback earlier this month in the results of local elections held across England Reuters

Responding to constitutional concerns about the situation, Baroness Neville-Rolfe said last November: It is a common law principle that members of the House of Lords cannot sit as MPs and as such should step down from the House of Commons. The Government is aware that there are precedents for people delaying their entry into service, but this is limited and largely related to their personal circumstances. Peers are also required to renounce their peerage to enter electoral contests for Commons constituencies. Former Brexit minister Lord Frost has indicated he is ready to quit the Lords to stand as a Conservative candidate in the next general election.

Boris Johnson’s honors list could spark a row with Rishi Sunak if the PM decides against it Pennsylvania