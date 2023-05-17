China seeks to strengthen ties in Russia’s Central Asian backyard

Russia has maintained pressure on the eastern town of Bakhmut for the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said May 17, as artillery from Moscow pounded civilian targets in the south a day after one of its strongest waves of air attacks against Kiev and other Ukrainians. cities.

Russian forces launched 55 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut over the past day, General Staff says said in its daily bulletin, adding that the heaviest fighting continues on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line – the epicenter of Russia’s military push into eastern Ukraine.

Russia targeted both Ukrainian military positions and civilian targets with 57 airstrikes and launched 96 salvoes from rocket systems during the same period, the army said, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 10 drones Iranian-made attack aircraft and six reconnaissance drones.

Also on May 17, kyiv dismissed a Russian claim that it destroyed a Patriot missile defense system with a hypersonic missile in airstrikes on kyiv the previous day.

“Don’t worry about the fate of the Patriot,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told state television. “It is impossible to destroy the system with some kind of Kinzhal [missile]…. Everything they say there should remain in their propaganda archives.”

Two unnamed U.S. officials said it was likely the Patriot had sustained damage, but was not destroyed and could be repaired.

Russian forces also shelled the southern town of Mykolayiv, injuring one person, Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych said May 17. A woman was injured by shrapnel, while civilian and industrial targets were damaged, Syenkevych said.

On May 16, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukraine had recaptured some 20 square kilometers from Russian forces on Bakhmut’s flanks but ceded more ground in the center of the city.

“At the same time, the enemy is advancing to some extent inside Bakhmut itself and completely destroying the town with artillery,” Malyar said on social media.

Malyar’s claims could not be independently verified.

In eastern Ukraine, the leader of the Russian private mercenary group Wagner said on May 16 that an American volunteer had died fighting alongside Ukrainian troops.

In a video shared by Russian military bloggers, Yevgeny Prigozhin showed the body of what he said was an American lying in the rubble of a building.

The clip shows Chief Wagner walking with his men at night, and explosions can be heard – but it’s unclear where or when it was filmed. Prigozhin shows the camera what appears to be the soldier’s identification documents, without giving a full name.

The latest fighting took place when Chinese envoy Li Hui, the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine, reportedly arrived for a two-day visit to Kyiv. Beijing said Li’s trip was aimed at discussing a “political settlement” of the Ukraine crisis.

Li, a former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France and Germany on the multi-day trip, the Chinese foreign ministry said, without providing a detailed schedule.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have agreed to meet separately with a delegation of leaders from six African countries — South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt — to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine, the South African president said on May 16.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he spoke by phone with Putin and Zelenskiy over the weekend and they each agreed to host “a peace mission from African leaders” in Moscow and Kyiv, respectively.

“The main thing of our discussions is to try to find a peaceful solution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on May 17 on its plan to provide $130 million in financial assistance, a day after visiting first lady Olena Zelenska requested military assistance. .

South Korea’s Finance Ministry said Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, in Seoul to attend a conference, signed the agreement on the package, which will consist of donations and aid loans.

South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, said it does not supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relationship with Russia.

With reporting from Reuters, AFP and AP