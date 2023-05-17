next steps for former President Donald Trump after civil trial outcome





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – This month, a New York jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. The ruling awarded him $5 million . Just two days later, he appealed that decision at trial.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room and then defaming her when he denied it and said she was not his type. The former president did not testify at trial. Trump also claimed that he did not know Carroll and was barred from speaking publicly about the case.

Some people think that result could haunt the former president as he campaigns to win back the White House.

What are the next steps?

According to political analyst Dr Waymon Burke, this is a civil case where Trump was found responsible rather than guilty, so the process is different.

Burke says a higher court will consider whether any errors were made during the trial. It’s the first step in a process that will take the case to a three-judge panel of the 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals. According to Burke, the verdict can be changed financially on an appeal like this.

Will this impact his 2024 campaign?

Well, we have to wait and see if the lawsuit will impact Trump’s campaign, Burke said.

Trump is still able to run for president and many people already support him. Trump, like many politicians, has a core following that refuses to leave him no matter what he has done or the charges against him, Burke continued.

With probably any other candidate, that would be the end of candidates’ efforts to secure elected office, Burke said. Former President Trump appears to be defying political gravity, at least among supporters of the Republican primaries and caucuses that will take place from January and February 2024.

Reporting by WAFF’s Jasmyn Cornell

What were the reactions to the verdict?

Early reactions to the verdict offered no reason to suggest that Trump’s position as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination was under immediate threat, but while some Republicans still support Trump, other party members have raised concerns. questions about his fitness for duty.

I am deeply disappointed with the character traits that emerge from former President Donald Trump. More than 24 women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault [and] a few more now who have done so under oath, said Mo Brooks, former U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district.

Brooks said Trump had the opportunity to testify under oath in a very public setting, and chose not to. He believes Trump is afraid of being charged with perjury and convicted of the crime, which deterred him from taking the oath.

Frankly, I believe those bad traits are something Republican primary voters need to consider, Brooks said.

According to Brooks, there are a good number of Republican candidates with good character, including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Brooks said he tended to favor Desantis.

