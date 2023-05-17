30-40 terrorists locked up in ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s Lahore home: report





At least 30 to 40 “terrorists” have taken refuge in the residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, according to local media. Pakistan’s interim Punjab government has given 24 hours to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan’s party, to hand over the “terrorists” to the police. The “terrorists” took refuge at Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference, Acting Minister Amir Mir said the PTI should hand over these terrorists or the law will take its course. The intelligence report that has arrived is very alarming.” The minister added that the presence of terrorists at Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park has been confirmed by credible intelligence.

Intelligence agencies were able to confirm the presence of 30 to 40 terrorists” inside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park thanks to geolocation.

The acting minister of Punjab province in Pakistan also claimed that the PTI leadership had planned the attack before the arrest. [of Imran Khan].”

The minister also claimed that the attacks on military installations were carried out during the violent protests on May 9 as part of an established plan. Several arsonists were in contact with people inside Zaman Park during the attack on the corps commander’s house. They will be made an example so that no one commits such an act in the future,” he said.

Imran Khan’s arrest in the High Court in Islamabad by paramilitary troops, on the directives of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), sparked clashes between his supporters and security forces that resulted in at least eight dead.

Dozens of people were arrested, including Imran Khan’s close aides and political associates.

