PM Modi to travel to Australia despite cancellation of Quad meeting: Aus PM





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday May 17 that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Australia next week despite the cancellation of the Quad leaders’ meeting. Albanese said he was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi. The Quad meeting was due to take place in Sydney on May 24. Prime Minister Albanese was responding to a question whether Prime Minister Modi would still come to Sydney after Albanese canceled the Quad meeting. Why was the Quad meeting cancelled? The Quad meeting was canceled as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia due to crucial debt ceiling talks continuing to prevent a catastrophic federal default. Albanese, Modi, Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were scheduled to attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit. “Prime Minister Modi will be here next week for a bilateral meeting with myself,” Albanese told ABC radio in Brisbane. Albanese added that Prime Minister Modi will also have a business meeting and hold a public event at Homebush at the Olympic venue in Sydney. “He will also engage in Australia-India business relations. I look forward to welcoming him to Sydney,” Albanese said.

But he indicated that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would cancel his visit following Biden’s announcement. “Prime Minister Kishida was just coming for the Quad meeting. There was no separate bilateral program,” Albanese said.

Earlier today, Albanese said Prime Minister Modi would certainly be a much-appreciated guest in Australia next week despite the cancellation of the Quad meeting. Watch | Quad summit in Australia postponed after US President Joe Biden’s trip canceled The Quad The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is a group made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia. It is a strategic dialogue on security between the four nations. The dialogue was initiated in 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the support of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard and former US Vice President Dick Cheney. The Quad has no formal military aspect so far, but is widely seen as a group formed to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. China has made inroads and tried to pull Pacific island nations into its own orbit. This part of the world is often seen as Australia’s backyard. Although there was no military incident, Chinese ships were seen making inroads in the southern Indian and Pacific oceans. China has openly denounced the formation of the Quad for more than a decade now. Quadruple countries, for their part, argue that the grouping is not targeted against any particular country. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

