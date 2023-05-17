Trump allies try to undermine prosecutors endangering his 2024 candidacy | donald trump





As Donald Trump’s legal troubles pile up at the federal, state and local levels, the ex-president and his lawyers are banking on their political allies in the Republican Party to attack a New York prosecutor who charged Trump with criminal offenses and also have them help derail investigations that endanger his 2024 campaign.

Former prosecutors and members of both parties have sharply criticized efforts by Trump, his lawyers and Republican House allies to attack prosecutors who have filed charges against Trump or are investigating him, calling such moves unethical. democracy and the rule of law. , as well as sterile.

Such criticisms have not deterred Trump, his lawyers or soft Republicans from trying to discredit prosecutors with political attacks that in part reflect Trump’s lack of success in convincing the courts to rein in prosecutors.

In April, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a key Trump ally, publicly launched an investigation into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg shortly after filing a 34-year indictment. charges against Trump for falsifying business documents related to allegedly secret money. payments Trump made in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claimed Trump had an affair with her.

In a Fox News interview last month, Jordan echoed Trump’s attacks on Bragg for his interference in the upcoming election, accusing Alvin Bragg of using federal taxpayer money to sue a former president, to indict a former president for no crime, [which] interferes with federal elections.

Donald Trump and Jim Jordan at a rally for JD Vance in Vandalia, Ohio in November 2022. Photograph: Michael Conroy/AP

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also backed Trump by calling Bragg’s accusations not real, after downplaying the investigation by saying the payments were just personal money.

For his part, Trump has repeatedly launched his own feverish attacks on several prosecutors, including calling Bragg, who is black, an animal, a degenerate psychopath and a racist.

Last month, two Trump lawyers also wrote to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner blaming Special Counsel Jack Smith for leading a criminal investigation into Trump’s withholding of hundreds of classified documents in his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House. .

The letter asked Turner to tell Smith to stand down. He came amid signs that Smiths’ investigation could be in its final stages with new testimony from Trump insiders and was sent to Turner even though Congress lacks the power to oversee the Trump’s criminal investigations. Department of Justice (DoJ).

Trump’s own attacks on Smith escalated in mid-May with posts on his Truth Social platform accusing Smith of harassing, terrorizing and threatening people who work for me, likely illegally.

Separately, Trump and his attorneys have launched harsh attacks on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who since early 2021 has been investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to block Joe Bidens’ victory in Georgia, including a Trump’s high-pressure call with the secretary. of state, and is expected to file charges this summer against Trump and several others.

Trump has called Willis, who is black, a racist, and his lawyers are trying to have a special grand jury report, which is mostly under seal, but would have recommended charges against more than a dozen people quashed and expunged of the record, a Willis move is difficult.

Taken together, efforts by Trump and his lawyers to step up House attacks on prosecutors and investigators are fueling concerns among experts.

Casting doubt on the legitimacy of the investigations is another attack on democracyBarbara McQuade, former US attorney for eastern Michigan

Casting doubt on the legitimacy of the investigations is another attack on democracy, said former U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan Barbara McQuade. The strategy appears to be to undermine all efforts to hold Trump accountable for his wrongdoings. The logical extension of this practice would be to allow Trump to break the law with impunity. The rule of law demands that we are all held to the same standard.

Other former prosecutors are voicing similar criticisms and pointing out that politicians seeking to outbid Trump in this regard could be participating in a public cover-up.

The people Trump recruits to help him with a legislative solution need to remember how easy it is to potentially become part of a cover-up from the American people after the fact, former Georgia US attorney Michael Moore said. A prosecutor can easily argue that these continued efforts to generate help are both proof of his guilt and proof that he knows he has been caught.

Moore added: Given the state of multiple investigations involving Trump, I wouldn’t want to be the one to get the call for help. I would feel like a firefighter responding to the alarm knowing I was the one at risk of getting burned.

Likewise, current and former members of the House say the moves to undermine prosecutors by Trump, his lawyers and his House allies are dangerous to American civic life.

Any attack on judges, prosecutors and courts is a sweeping attack on any part of the justice system that takes on a Trump-related case, House Democrat Jamie Raskin told the Guardian. This is a staggering violation of our own federal role. It demonstrates the willingness to use any leverage of institutional power over other parts of government to advance Trump-related goals.

Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent agreed.

I would never have intervened in an ongoing federal, state or local criminal case. At the very least, it would have seemed inappropriate. Members who attempt to shield Trump from federal, state or local investigations should stand down.

Such qualms did not stop Jordan from aggressively attacking Bragg’s 34-count indictment against Trump and echoing Trump’s claims that the charges were politically motivated.

Shortly after Trump blasted Bragg’s charges, Jordan issued a subpoena to Bragg that the prosecutor dismissed as improper interference in an ongoing criminal case. Next, Jordan subpoenaed a former top prosecutor with the prosecutor’s office, Mark Pomerantz, who wrote a book about Trump’s long-running silent payment investigation.

While Pomerantz is expected to comply with the subpoena, Jordan may not be happy with the results, critics say. Paul Pelletier, former acting head of the fraud section at the Justice Department, told the Guardian that Jordans decided to transport Pomerantz before his committee boomeranged because Mark Pomerantz, as he detailed in his book, is likely to kill Trump.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 27. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP

Separately, to help Trump fend off Smith’s investigation into the hundreds of classified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago, other Trump lawyers are pushing Congress to step in and short-circuit the investigation. special advocates.

The DoJ should be ordered to stand down, and the intelligence community should instead conduct a proper investigation and provide a full report to this committee, as well as to your Senate counterparts, Trump’s lawyers wrote to Turner.

The letter clumsily blamed staff packing processes and no criminal intent on President Trump, for how the classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, however, may have undermined his own attorneys during his CNN town hall last week when talking about the deletion of the documents, he bragged: I had every right to do so, I don’t. not made a secret.

Some House veterans ridicule the missive from Trump’s lawyers. I think the letter to Turner was stupid, said Republican former congressman Tom Davis. Why they would do that is crazy.

Trump’s efforts to mobilize House allies to pursue criminal investigations into his conduct set dangerous precedents and will not succeed, critics say.

Not so long ago, a savvy lawmaker tried to steer clear of ongoing criminal or civil investigations, perhaps out of convenience, perhaps out of fear of scandal, the law professor said. and former prosecutor Daniel Richman.

Perhaps that is no longer true, and what would otherwise appear to be outright obstruction for partisan ends or out of partisan loyalty may be hiding behind an allegation of fighting the supposed militarization of the federal government.

Other Justice Department veterans are adamant that prosecutors will not be deterred by political pressures on them.

The attempt to infuse political influence into the work of career DoJ prosecutors rarely, if ever, benefits the target of such an investigation. It’s seen by prosecutors as an attempt to bribe and improperly influence their investigation, and that’s a line DoJ prosecutors won’t cross, Pelletier said.

