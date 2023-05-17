The Turkish opposition prepares a response against Erdogan

A tougher campaign must catch up before the final vote on May 28



Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu intends to campaign harder ahead of the May 28 second round of voting. (Photo: AFP)

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s opposition tried on Wednesday to recover from a crushing and disappointing election performance and launch a fresh attack aimed at beating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the May 28 runoff.

Secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu huddled with the five other leaders of his alliance on Wednesday to hammer out a tougher strategy to end Erdogan’s two-decade dominance of Turkey.

Media reported that he had fired his public relations team and planned to tap Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu – a feisty figure with a history of bad blood with Erdogan – to lead his campaign.

The announced promotion of Imamoglu and the mayor’s lauded strategist, Canan Kaftancioglu, marks a turnaround for Turkey’s opposition leader.

The 74-year-old former civil servant tried to run an inclusive campaign that spoke to voters in chatty clips recorded from his kitchen and ignored Erdogan’s personal barbs.

This approach worked – up to a point.

The opposition robbed Erdogan of a first-round victory for the first time and garnered more votes than at any time during his reign.

But Kilicdaroglu’s 44.9% still trailed Erdogan’s 49.5% vote.

Pre-election polls showed Kilicdaroglu leading and possibly leading last Sunday.

Kilicdaroglu’s response began on Tuesday with a video in which he stared straight into the camera and punched his desk a few times after hitting his heart with his fist.

“I’m here! I’m here!” He shouted. “I am the!”

“Slight shortcomings”

Erdogan looked much more relaxed as he assessed his performance on late-night television on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old admitted that his party of Islamic origin had lost some seats in parliament and suffered from “slight shortcomings”.

Provisional results showed his Conservative alliance’s share fell from 333 to 322 in the 600-seat parliament.

“Unfortunately my party suffered some declines, there is a slight deficiency,” Erdogan said in the interview.

“We must make our preparations to eliminate them. We will do our internal accounting and take the necessary measures.”

It was a rare admission for Turkey’s longest-serving leader.

But he spoke with a measured tone worthy of a holder who enters the second round as a big favorite.

The remaining votes went to a little-known ultra-nationalist who has far more in common with the right-wing Erdogan than with the left-wing Kilicdaroglu.

Erdogan said he would visit the southeastern regions this weekend that were hit by a catastrophic earthquake in February in which more than 50,000 people lost their lives.

The president has retained strong support in the region despite initial anger over delays in government search and rescue work.

Erdogan added that his team will meet younger voters in Istanbul and Ankara to try to win in Turkey’s two most important cities.

Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas defeated Erdogan’s allies in the 2019 municipal elections.

“Credible and consistent”

The second leg of the campaign comes with turbulence in the Turkish market which has seen the pound near all-time lows against the dollar.

Investors are beginning to assess Erdogan’s victory and the long-term continuation of his unconventional economic policies.

The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt is rising on fears that the country’s once buoyant banking sector could soon run into serious trouble.

Erdogan’s decision to force Turkey’s central bank to tackle historically high inflation with lower interest rates has put unprecedented pressure on the lira.

Analysts believe Erdogan tried to prop up the lira ahead of the election through indirect market interventions that depleted Turkey’s hard currency reserves.

His government also introduced rules forcing banks to buy more and more liras with their foreign currency.

Some analysts warn that Turkey may have to impose capital controls if Erdogan – who has pledged to keep interest rates low as long as he remains in power – does not back down.

“Our focus after the election will be to see if the policy mix becomes more credible and coherent,” ratings agency Fitch said.