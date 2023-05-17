Why General Asim Munir Can’t Afford a Second Coming of Imran Khan





As I write this, a week has passed since the arrest of former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party Imran Khan from the premises of the High Court in Islamabad on May 9. These seven days have plunged the country into turbulence with internal divisions within the organs of the State and its institutions and clashes between organs and institutions of the State in broad daylight. The authority of the state and its vital institution, the Pakistani military, was challenged in unprecedented ways by Khan’s supporters immediately after his May 9 arrest. They attacked military installations and public property in many cities.

Both symbolically and substantially, none of these actions by Khans’ followers was more significant than the ransacking of the residence of the commander of the IV Corps of the army based in Lahore. This house was originally owned by Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founder of the Pakistani state, and is known as Jinnah House. Images of some fires being set and furniture and artifacts shattered in the corps commanders’ house as they spread, first on social media, should have sent shockwaves across the country leading all sections of the political class, the army and the judiciary. of State in an introspective atmosphere and in informal consultations. But that didn’t happen.

The fundamental sinkholes in Pakistani politics are too deep and entrenched interests so stubborn about the rightness of their cause that it would be asking the moon to expect them to act constructively for the good of the state. However, a semblance of normalcy seems to be returning to the Pakistani streets over the past 48 hours. All the actors involved have taken the necessary steps and a relatively calm period, however short, can now occur despite the unresolved power play issues concerning personalities, parties and especially institutions.

Before dwelling on the last part, a glance at the first would be useful.

A special conference of corps commanders was held under the leadership of the army chief, General Asim Munir, on 15 May. The language of the lengthy statement that was released after the conference was somewhat more restrained than previous statements by the military that directly attacked the PTI. There is no doubt that the army has strongly expressed its desire to bring the perpetrators of the May 9 attacks to justice, including before military tribunals, and has also alleged that political motivations were behind the violent demonstrations, but the statement does not name the PTI or its leader. . Most strikingly, he underscored the need for a national consensus among all stakeholders to prioritize addressing the current political instability in order to restore public confidence. Previously, the military had refuted claims that martial law could be imposed. This wording seems to indicate that the army leadership is aware that ultimately the political imbroglio can only be resolved through elections. The question is whether he will be ready to allow Imran Khan to run for office, especially after his direct attack on General Asim Munir, as well as his predecessor, General Qamar Bajwa.

Pakistan’s Crusader Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has by his apparent acts of partisanship on behalf of Imran Khan, now seems reconciled that even though the court can issue categorical orders to hold elections to the assembly of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on certain dates he did in April for the May 15 elections to the old assembly, there is little he can do to get his decrees carried out in the face of opposition from the government and from The national assembly. He cannot be held in contempt. And, if the government does not provide funds for the elections and cannot provide security, there is little the Election Commission can do. Thus, during his hearing on the subject on May 15, the Chief Justice was once again forced to advise the government and the opposition to meet to discuss the electoral question.

The fact is that in every country the judicial branch of the state is the weakest of the three and in Pakistan this has been particularly the case, despite the theater of some former chief justices whose own records could hardly bear the weight of scrutiny. The next hearing date on the election case is May 23, but the government or the PTI are unlikely to go beyond a charade of consultations, if at all.

The PDM railed against the Supreme Court for showing undue partisanship towards Imran Khan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mariam Nawaz directed their firefights at Bandial but kept the sit-in calm outside the court. Now their supporters can claim they exposed Bandial’s hypocrisy. It was certainly unwise of the Chief Justice to salute Khan in his courtesy if he did, as he claimed, to others as well, nor was it wise of him to wish good luck to Khan, especially since he had entirely relieved Khan. Lower courts, following the lead of the Supreme Court, have released him on bail in almost every case, including some that may be filed in the future!

The government complied with court orders even though Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the courts’ partisanship. The National Assembly also passed a strongly worded resolution against the Chief Justice, but his threats are unlikely to be carried out.

Thus, a brief period of quitus, even fragile, could ensue between the organs of the State in contention and the institutions. However, there have been and will be repercussions within everyone in the future. Some seem to have already taken place.

Although the army has made no official announcement, it seems almost certain that the commander of the Lahore corps, Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani, was removed from his post on May 12 and replaced by Lt. Gen. Fayyaz Hussain Shah. An audio clip making the rounds indicates that Salman and his family were at the corps commanders’ residence when it was attacked. It is also alleged that Salman categorically told Munir that he would not have the blood of his fellow citizens on his hands. Is this the reason why the normal heightened guard precautions at the residence were not taken?

The army statement claimed that the desecration of Jinnah House and the attack on military installations were intended to incite the army to provoke a knee-jerk reaction. With Salman holding her hand, the military was able to exercise restraint and claim, as her statement notes. The commanders also communicated the angst and feelings of the army base over these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents. Interestingly, on the one hand, Salman’s inaction enabled Munir to show that the army acted with the utmost restraint while, on the other hand, he is, it seems , punished for his inaction. But then life is full of contradictions.

It now remains to be seen how the PDM will proceed further on Khan. The PPP, relatively secure in its Sind stronghold, would not be too reluctant to confront a weakened Khan electorally. The PML(N) and Maulana are vulnerable due to the continued popularity of the Khans in Punjab and KP. They would naturally like the elections to be delayed and Mariam Nawaz was expressing her party’s view when she said the elections could not be held while Bandial was in power. Cracks on how to deal with Khan even if they remain below the surface will now occur in the PDM.

The judiciary will be a house divided, but as long as Bandial is the chief justice, Khan can hope for some relief from the courts in the many cases he will now face. However, even Bandial might not be able to help beyond a certain point if Khan finds himself entangled in the jurisdictions of the law in the lower courts.

Finally, the real fight will now be between Khan and Munir. The army statement of May 15 categorically affirms the intention of the forces to attack the perpetrators of the attacks of May 9 as well as the planners, instigators and accomplices. These probably belong to the PTI. More than a thousand have already been arrested and this process of arrests will probably continue.

Despite all the protestations of neutrality and commitment to democracy, Munir cannot afford to let Khan return to the prime minister’s office. There cannot be two swords in the scabbard of Pakistan. Recognizing this, the army statement reiterated its connection to the people. He pointed out that Forum was also concerned about the orchestrated, externally sponsored and internally facilitated propaganda war unleashed against the military leadership, intended to create fissures between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan. and within the armed forces. The vicious propaganda of these enemy forces will be defeated with the support of the Pakistani people who have always supported the Pakistan Armed Forces under all circumstances.

If history is any guide, then ultimately the people of Pakistan choose the military over any popular political leader. But Imran Khan gives the generals a headache because he refuses to go quietly towards sunset.

The author is a former Indian diplomat who served as India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs. The opinions expressed are personal.

