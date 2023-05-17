PM Modi to inaugurate International Museum Expo 2023 in New Delhi tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the International Museum Expo 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday, May 18. The International Museum Exhibition is organized within the framework of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD). The JIM theme for this year is Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing. The Museum Expo is designed to initiate a holistic conversation about museums with museum professionals to enable them to evolve as cultural hubs that play a pivotal role in India’s cultural diplomacy, according to a PMO release. During the program, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a virtual tour of the upcoming National Museum in the North and South Blocks. The museum is an all-encompassing effort to highlight and showcase historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements related to India’s past that have helped shape India into the present, the PMO said. It will also unveil the mascot of the International Museum Exhibition, the graphic novel A Day at the Museum, Indian Museum Directory, Kartavya Path Pocket Map and Museum Maps, he added. The mascot of the International Museum Expo is a contemporary version of the wooden dancer in the art style of Chennapatnam. The graphic novel depicts a group of children visiting the National Museum where they learn about the various career opportunities that are available in a museum. The Directory of India Museums is a comprehensive survey of Indian museums. The Kartavya Path Pocket Map highlights the various cultural spaces and institutions and also traces the history of the iconic paths. The Museum Cards are a set of 75 cards with illustrated facades of iconic museums across the country, and are an innovative way to introduce museums to people of all ages and each card contains brief information about the museums. The program will also see the participation of international delegations from cultural centers and museums around the world.

