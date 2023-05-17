Trump declares victory over Durham report on Truth Social, but legal expert blasts key omissions





Former President Donald Trump has erupted after the release of Special Counsel John Durham’s report on his investigation into the FBI’s probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign ties to Russia.

The report singles out the FBI for acting on “raw, unanalyzed, and unsubstantiated intelligence” and for handling “significant aspects” of the investigation in a “seriously deficient” manner plagued by ” confirmation bias”.

Although legal experts widely called the report a failure, Trump declared it a victory over Truth Social.

“WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes that the FBI should never have launched the Trump-Russia investigation!” Trump wrote: “In other words, the American public has been scammed, just as they are being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!”

“The Durham Report details the Democratic hoax that was perpetrated against me and the American people,” the ex-president said in another post. “This is fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, just like ballot box ‘stuffing’, but more. This completely illegal act had a huge impact on the election. Together with honest media, we let’s examine the crime of the century!

“THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHS ALL OVER WASHINGTON, DC,” Trump said angrily. “Congratulations to John Durham on a report that is praised for its quality, significance and professionalism by friend and foe alike!”

Trump singled out the Justice Department in an article, writing, “JACK SMITH AND THE PERSECUTORS’ SPECIAL OFFICE PLAY THE SAME GAMES WITH ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE AND FAKE PROSECUTION AS JAMES COMEY, ONLY MUCH MORE OBVIOUS.”

“THE DOJ MUST END THIS CHARADE NOW, AND IT COMES TO THEIR USE OF DA & AG IN ATLANTA & NEW YORK. MAGA!!!” he added.

After the report was released, legal experts pointed out that the report was missing key elements and needed careful consideration.

Former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor, took to Twitter to point out some of the report’s omissions, which she says contributed to an erroneous conclusion that the FBI’s investigation on Trump’s relationship with the Kremlin was baseless.

The “FBI was rightly concerned about Russian efforts to influence the presidential election,” she tweeted.

“Trump had other concerning ties to the Russians: real estate deals, Miss Universe Pageant, loans from Russian lenders, Trump Tower Moscow project,” McQuade continued. “Campaign chairman Paul Manafort had lobbied for pro-Russian oligarchs. Members of the Trump campaign also had ties to Russia. Mike Flynn was paid $45,000 by Russia Today in 2015 for a speech which he said at a banquet where he sat next to Putin. He then lied to the FBI about his calls with the Russian ambassador about sanctions during the transition.”

“Failure to investigate these links would have been a dereliction of duty by the FBI,” McQuade asserted. “The Durham Report fuels the false claim that the Russia investigation was a hoax. Don’t fall for the trap.”

