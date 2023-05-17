Trump hits DeSantis hard on politics, amid flurry of insults





May 17 (Reuters) – Amid headline-grabbing insults and abuse, Donald Trump is pursuing a surprisingly political strategy to hurt his closest Republican rival Ron DeSantis before he enters the presidential race, according to a Reuters analysis of the former president’s statements since he announced his candidacy for the White House.

Forty percent of Trump’s attacks on the Florida governor have targeted issues such as Social Security, the government-run Medicare health care program for older Americans, foreign policy and DeSantis’ record in office.

Five political analysts who reviewed the Reuters findings said the strategy contrasted sharply with Trump’s first run for president in 2016, when he won the Republican nomination with chaotic tactics based largely on personal insults. addressed to his opponents.

“This time it’s clear that Trump is changing his ways by hitting harder on political issues,” said David Gergen, a nonpartisan analyst who has advised a Democratic president and three Republican presidents.

Since Trump announced his run for the White House on Nov. 15, he has launched at least 242 attacks on declared and potential rivals for the party’s nomination, according to a Reuters analysis of his statements on his Truth Social platform, his e -mails, his major speeches, media interviews and campaign releases.

The vast majority of those attacks – 216 – were aimed at DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy but is expected to announce it by June, according to a source familiar with his thinking.

One of the main targets of Trump’s attacks has been Social Security – the federal retirement system – and Medicare. Trump has repeatedly accused DeSantis of wanting to “destroy” those benefits and has criticized the Florida governor 43 times on those issues since November, with the attacks escalating since March, according to the analysis.

At a rally in New Hampshire’s first primary state on April 27, Trump – using one of his nicknames for the governor – said: “Unlike Ron DeSanctus … I will always protect Social Security and Medicare. sickness for our great elders.”

Even though DeSantis and Republican congressional leaders have said the programs should not be discussed in debt limit talks between Republicans and the White House, the Trump campaign grabbed votes from DeSantis when he was a member. of the Congress between 2013 and 2018.

DeSantis voted several times during this period to gradually raise the age of collecting Social Security from 65 to 70 and turn Medicare into a system where seniors would get help buying their own insurance.

Rights-related spending cuts were Republican orthodoxy at the time. Today, party leaders and many Republican voters oppose Social Security and Medicare reform because so many Americans rely on these programs.

In an interview on the conservative cable network Newsmax on May 8, DeSantis noted that Trump himself supported raising the Social Security eligibility age to 70 in a book published in 2000. In the interview , DeSantis pointed out that no one had proposed any changes that would impact “current seniors.”

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior campaign adviser, said the policy-heavy strategy sought to draw a line between the former president and DeSantis on entitlement spending and other policies, while tying the governor to so-called establishment Republicans despised by the Trump base. , a coalition of steadfast supporters made up largely of white working-class voters.

“It shows how he would rule in Washington,” Miller said. “Ron DeSantis’ record in Washington is out of step with the Republican Party today and the general election voters who will decide our next president.”

DeSantis has so far largely failed to fend off Trump’s verbal onslaught. That inaction could contribute to the former president’s big lead in the opinion polls in the Republican race, two of the political analysts said.

John Feehery, a Republican strategist, said Trump’s approach could pay political dividends among a Republican primary electorate that includes a large number of older voters who rely heavily on both programs. In the 2020 presidential election, 56% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters were over the age of 50, up from 39% in 1996, according to the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

“A lot of these people aren’t as wealthy as the Republicans of old. They’re on Social Security and Medicare and they worry about that stuff,” Feehery said. “Politically, that’s pretty smart of Trump.”

When asked to comment on Trump’s sniping, DeSantis aides declined to directly push back against the former president. In a statement, DeSantis spokesman Dave Abrams said “fake Democratic attacks” would not stop the governor from “continuing to deliver unprecedented successes to the conservative movement.”

DeSantis aides say they expect the governor to gain momentum and narrow the polling gap with Trump once he enters the race.

THE INSULTS KEEP COMING

There is no clear poll so far on the impact of Trump’s attacks on rights spending on DeSantis. Generally, Trump has taken a sizable lead since mid-March, when most polls showed him a few points ahead of DeSantis. Recent polls show Trump 25 to 35 points ahead of DeSantis among likely Republican voters.

Jennifer R. Mercieca, an expert in political language who has written a book on Trump’s rhetoric, said the former president needed to differentiate himself from DeSantis, who sought to present himself as a “junior Trump” without the chaos.

“Trump says, ‘No, there’s a difference, it’s not just me using mean Tweets,'” Mercieca said. “It’s a strategy to say there’s this contrast between us on politics and on politics that really appeals to Trump’s base.”

Trump did not abandon his old style of campaigning, which turned name-calling and insults about his opponents’ appearance or character into a vicious art form his supporters happily applauded.

In 2016, Trump marginalized Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, nicknaming him “Lyin’ Ted.” He beat top seed Jeb Bush by calling him “low energy” and helped end Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s run by nicknaming him “Little Marco”.

The remaining 60% of his broadsides against DeSantis are derogatory or personally abusive, Reuters analysis showed, painting the Yale- and Harvard-educated Florida governor as an elite padded shirt. Trump said on May 5, for example, that DeSantis needed a “personality transplant,” and he frequently uses the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Of the 85 policy-related attacks, about three dozen sought to cast DeSantis as a supporter of former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, called him a “globalist,” or suggested he enjoyed wars at home. abroad, according to the analysis.

Trump also accuses the Florida governor of being a foreign policy neophyte and criticized DeSantis for having to backtrack on a comment that the war in Ukraine was a “territorial dispute.”

Fourteen others attacked DeSantis for his response to COVID-19, even though he won re-election as governor in a landslide in 2022, in part because he was seen by many voters to have handled the pandemic well.

Some attacks hit all targets at once.

“Ron DeSanctimonious thought he could run for president despite his below average numbers on COVID, Crime and Education. Florida was successful long before DeSanctis got there,” Trump wrote in March on his platform. social media.

The former president spent little energy pursuing his party’s other White House candidates. He has hurled mild spades at declared candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley a dozen times and Mike Pence, his former vice president who is expected to announce a run in June, only twice.

He has also taken on three other potential rivals on a couple of occasions, including New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Chris Christie, the former New Jersey Governor.

Despite Trump’s growing legal troubles, defeating him will likely force the candidates to fight back, analysts say.

“At some point you have to engage with him directly,” said Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist. “He’s too strong. If you leave him alone, you can’t beat him.”

Reporting by Tim Reid in Los Angeles and Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Ross Colvin and Daniel Flynn

