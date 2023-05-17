Pakistani official gives Khan 24 hours to hand over riot suspects | Imran Khan News





A Pakistani official has accused former prime minister Imran Khan of harboring wanted aides and supporters for attacks on the military after his arrest last week, and warned he has 24 hours to hand them over.

We have information that some 30-40 terrorists involved in the attack on our army buildings and installations are hiding in Zaman Park, Punjab Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday, making reference to the upscale district of Lahore where Khan lives.

We are giving an ultimatum for these terrorists to be handed over to the police, otherwise there will be action, he told a news conference in the city.

Mir said Khan had 24 hours to hand over the suspects and a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.

In response, Taimur Khan Jhagra, a politician belonging to the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told Al Jazeera that the allegation that Khan is hiding riot suspects will only raise the political temperature and that is very dangerous.

He is very rich in this interim government, which is only in power to hold elections, without even doing its constitutional duty. They are carrying out a crackdown of a kind that has never been seen before in the country, he said.

Khans’ bail extended

Meanwhile, Khan on Wednesday was granted an extension of his protective bond until May 31, his lawyer said.

Khan was released on bail by the Islamabad High Court last Friday after his May 9 arrest, which sparked violent protests across the country that killed at least 10 people and led to nearly 5,000 arrests, some of them senior PTI leaders.

The court extended Khans’ bail, which was due to expire on Wednesday, as the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khans’ lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters news agency.

The dramatic arrest of the former prime minister over corruption allegations in a courtroom in Islamabad on Tuesday last week has deepened political instability in the South Asian country of 220 million people.

Khan, who denies the allegations, was removed from office by a parliamentary vote of confidence in April last year.

A wave of violence engulfed Pakistan’s capital and other cities following the arrest of Khans, with thousands of angry supporters storming government buildings and vehicles, and attacking personnel and installations of the police and army.

Authorities arrested nearly 5,000 PTI workers and supporters during the deadly protests.

On Wednesday, Mir, the information minister of Punjab province, said those accused of attacking army installations and buildings would be tried in military courts.

The army said the May 9 attacks on the army were planned and ordered by the leaders of the Khans party. Khan denied the allegation and demanded an investigation.

Khan has disavowed those involved in the arson, demanding an impartial investigation.

Concerns about military trials

Rights groups have previously expressed concern that military tribunals often conduct summary trials hearing only abbreviated evidence.

Trials are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their basic rights, including the right to hire a lawyer of their choice.

A leading international rights group and local watchdog on Tuesday called on Pakistan not to try civilians in military courts.

Amnesty International and the Pakistan Human Rights Commission issued separate statements saying they were alarmed by the government’s plan to bring Khans’ supporters to justice under military rule.

Amnesty said it was alarming that authorities have declared their intention to try civilians under military law, possibly in military courts.

Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnestys deputy regional director for South Asia, said trying civilians in military courts is against international law.

The Human Rights Commission said civilians arrested should be tried in civilian, non-military courts reserved for troops suspected of working against the country’s national interests and violating military rules.

Dissanayake accused the Pakistani government of using military law as a bullying tactic, designed to suppress dissent by exercising fear on an institution that has never been held accountable for its overreach.

