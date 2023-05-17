Politics
Unprecedented positivity on industry, investment: Modi | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday there was unprecedented positivity about industry and investment in India, citing his meetings with the CEOs of major global companies such as Walmart and Apple.
IDE [Foreign Direct Investment] and record exports have created employment opportunities in every corner of India, Modi said in his virtual address to over 71,000 recruits at the fourth edition of Rozgar Mela.
He referred to net payroll figures for Employees Provident Fund organizations and said more than 45 million people had found jobs since 2018-19 as formal employment increased.
Modi, who launched the Rozgar Mela in October for the recruitment of one million people, said the nature of jobs had changed as the government supported emerging sectors.
He said there had been a revolution in the start-up sector. Modi added that the number of start-ups has increased to nearly 100,000 from a few hundred before 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power. Modi said they would have provided at least a million jobs.
He said the length of rural roads increased from 4 lakh km to 7.25 lakh km while the number of airports increased from 74 to almost 150. Modi said that the construction of more than 40 million houses concrete under the government’s housing program for the poor has created job opportunities.
He said the number of universities had fallen from around 720 in 2014 to 1,100. He added that there are now 700 medical schools, up from 400 in 2014.
He said 40,000 km of railway tracks have been electrified compared to 20,000 km in previous decades. He added that 500,000 joint service centers in villages provide jobs in rural areas. More than 30,000 Panchayat Bhawans have been built in the villages… 90 million homes have been connected to piped water. All of them create large-scale jobs.
Modi credited changes introduced by his government to the recruitment system for ending the possibility of corruption and nepotism. He said the entire process, from applying to announcing the results, was done online.
He said government recruitments over the past nine years have been faster, more transparent and impartial. The staff selection committee would take about 15 to 18 months to integrate new recruits, whereas today it only takes six to eight months. The previous tedious recruitment process, from the acquisition of application files to their submission by post, is now simplified by putting it online… a provision on self-certification of documents has also been introduced.
Modi said interviews for Group C, involving supervisory and operational tasks, and Group D positions for routine tasks have also been cut. He called the extermination of nepotism from the whole process his greatest advantage.
Modi also cited initiatives taken by the government to facilitate access to services. …government policies have been developed with employment opportunities in mind. Infrastructural initiatives, rural thrust or expansion of basic living needs…every government policy creates new opportunities for youth.
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Modi for destroying governance by personalizing it and lowering its standard through job fairs. It seems he [Modi] created these jobs and he will pay those who get these jobs and that is why job seekers must express their gratitude. He said job seekers know that the Prime Minister has destroyed jobs in the public and private sectors through measures such as demonetization and indiscriminate privatization of public sector companies.
