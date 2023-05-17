Chinese ship capsizes in Indian Ocean with 39 people on board, Xi Jinping orders search and rescue operations

A crew of 39 Chinese, Indonesian and Filipino sailors were missing on Wednesday after a fishing boat sank in the Indian Ocean south of the Maldives, officials said.

A multinational search was underway after the Chinese vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 capsized in the early hours of Tuesday with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board, AFP reported.

Chinese and foreign vessels have arrived in the area where the incident occurred, and search and rescue work is underway,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday during a briefing. a press briefing.

Wenbin said more rescuers were rushing to the scene.

We will continue to take all necessary steps with all parties to search for and rescue missing persons, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a full search and rescue operation after the crash. None of the missing persons have been found so far and the exact location of the incident remains unclear.

Beijing has deployed two commercial vessels to the area, the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018 and the Yuan Fu Hai to assist in the operation, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Philippine Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza said Manila is aware and is monitoring the situation closely.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the incident and said Beijing was coordinating rescue efforts.

The capsized vessel belongs to the Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-owned fishing companies.

It was licensed to fish for neon flying squid and Pacific saury, according to the North Pacific Fisheries Commission.

It left Cape Town in South Africa on May 5 for Busan in South Korea, according to tracking website MarineTraffic, which last located the ship on May 10 southeast of Reunion, a small island French in the Indian Ocean.

Penglai Jinglu Fishery also runs squid and tuna fishing operations in international waters, including the Indian Ocean and the seas surrounding Latin America.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on authorities to strengthen safety procedures and monitoring of fishing operations.

It is necessary to further strengthen the safety management of fishing vessels at sea and implement preventive measures to ensure the safety of maritime transport,” he said.

China has the largest deep-sea fishing fleet in the world, although estimates of its size vary widely.

In 2017, Beijing promised the fleet would be capped at 3,000 vessels, but a 2020 report by UK think tank Overseas Development Institute put its size at just under 17,000.

The promise to cap the number follows an international backlash against overfishing by Chinese vessels.

Chinese fishermen have increasingly sailed farther as fish stocks at home are depleted, becoming entangled in an increasing number of conflicts and maritime accidents.

In 2019, Manila accused a Chinese ship of ramming a Philippine boat in the disputed South China Sea, sinking it and endangering the lives of nearly a dozen crew members.

