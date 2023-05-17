Politics
Chinese ship capsizes in Indian Ocean with 39 people on board, Xi Jinping orders search and rescue operations
Last update: May 17, 2023, 4:52 p.m. HST
This photo shows a Chinese coast guard vessel (R) patrolling near the beached navy vessel BRP Sierra Madre (L) where Filipino marines are stationed to assert territorial claims from Manila to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. (AFP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a full search and rescue operation after the crash
A crew of 39 Chinese, Indonesian and Filipino sailors were missing on Wednesday after a fishing boat sank in the Indian Ocean south of the Maldives, officials said.
A multinational search was underway after the Chinese vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 capsized in the early hours of Tuesday with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board, AFP reported.
Chinese and foreign vessels have arrived in the area where the incident occurred, and search and rescue work is underway,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday during a briefing. a press briefing.
Wenbin said more rescuers were rushing to the scene.
We will continue to take all necessary steps with all parties to search for and rescue missing persons, he added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a full search and rescue operation after the crash. None of the missing persons have been found so far and the exact location of the incident remains unclear.
Beijing has deployed two commercial vessels to the area, the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018 and the Yuan Fu Hai to assist in the operation, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Philippine Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza said Manila is aware and is monitoring the situation closely.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the incident and said Beijing was coordinating rescue efforts.
The capsized vessel belongs to the Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-owned fishing companies.
It was licensed to fish for neon flying squid and Pacific saury, according to the North Pacific Fisheries Commission.
It left Cape Town in South Africa on May 5 for Busan in South Korea, according to tracking website MarineTraffic, which last located the ship on May 10 southeast of Reunion, a small island French in the Indian Ocean.
Penglai Jinglu Fishery also runs squid and tuna fishing operations in international waters, including the Indian Ocean and the seas surrounding Latin America.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on authorities to strengthen safety procedures and monitoring of fishing operations.
It is necessary to further strengthen the safety management of fishing vessels at sea and implement preventive measures to ensure the safety of maritime transport,” he said.
China has the largest deep-sea fishing fleet in the world, although estimates of its size vary widely.
In 2017, Beijing promised the fleet would be capped at 3,000 vessels, but a 2020 report by UK think tank Overseas Development Institute put its size at just under 17,000.
The promise to cap the number follows an international backlash against overfishing by Chinese vessels.
Chinese fishermen have increasingly sailed farther as fish stocks at home are depleted, becoming entangled in an increasing number of conflicts and maritime accidents.
In 2019, Manila accused a Chinese ship of ramming a Philippine boat in the disputed South China Sea, sinking it and endangering the lives of nearly a dozen crew members.
(With contributions from AFP)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/world/chinese-ship-capsizes-in-indian-ocean-with-39-onboard-xi-jinping-orders-search-rescue-operations-7843447.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese ship capsizes in Indian Ocean with 39 people on board, Xi Jinping orders search and rescue operations
- Unprecedented positivity on industry, investment: Modi | Latest India News
- “Is it time for my Bollywood debut?” US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti Meets Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan at ‘Mannat’
- Pinnacle QB Dylan Raiola, number 1 football prospect, committed to Georgia
- Valentino Announces Official Return to Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June | hypebeast
- Stock market today: Markets rebound slightly with focus still on retail sector and consumers
- Google focused on these three categories of climate action companies to help drive action against climate change.
- Biden will leave on Wednesday for a shortened overseas trip to Japan
- Pakistani official gives Khan 24 hours to hand over riot suspects | Imran Khan News
- Trump hits DeSantis hard on politics, amid flurry of insults
- UK MP Asks Why CMA Blocked Xbox’s ActiBlizz Deal After EU Approval
- Biden team to counter tech espionage uncovers cases involving China and Russia