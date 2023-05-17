President Joko Widodo Appreciates Extraordinary Achievement of Indonesia U-22 National Team Winning Gold Medal at SEA Games 2023





Medan – President Joko Widodo thanked the national football team (timnas) for the 2023 SEA Games. The President acknowledged that this achievement was the result of hard work by all parties involved. “I want to congratulate all the players, athletes and officials. It is the result of years of hard work, with continuous competition and through a very good training camp process,” the president said in his statement to Si Bolang Durian, Medan City, Sumatra Province of South Africa. North, Tuesday evening May 16, 2023. The president was very happy to see the Indonesian national team win after waiting 32 years to win the SEA Games title. According to the president, the players played with a winning mentality in this game. “I’m very happy because the Indonesia-Thailand match was 5-2. As I said before, the mentality of a winner and the mentality of a champion are evident. They play without a mental load. It’s been 32 years that we’ve been waiting to become champions in Southeast Asia. We’ve been waiting for 32 years,” the president said in his statement after watching the match. During the event, the president also shared stories about the football match between Indonesia and Thailand. “The first goal was from Ramadhan Sananta, then the second goal was from Irfan Jauhari. The third goal from Fajar Fathur Rahman strengthened the team spirit. The fourth goal from Beckham Putra, and the last goal closing the match Beckham Putra. Five goals have been scored,” the chairman said. Previously, President Joko Widodo watched the SEA Games 2023 final football match between the Indonesian U-22 national team against the Thai national team at the mayor’s office in Medan. During this time, President Jokowi was seen repeatedly raising his hand in celebration whenever the Indonesian national team scored a goal against the opposition. The atmosphere at that time was very excited. The President, who was accompanied by the Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution, his wife Kahiyang Ayu, as well as the President’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and several presidential security guards (Paspampres), also felt the enthusiasm and cheered enthusiastically as they watched the fierce game between Indonesia and Thailand. The excitement reached its peak when the Indonesian national team managed to turn the tide in extra time by scoring three goals at once, leading Indonesia to victory with a final score of 5-2 against Thailand. . As a celebration of the victory of the Indonesian national team, the president invited all the entourage who attended his working visit to enjoy eating durian together.

