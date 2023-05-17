Ron DeSantis makes an early mistake in his proxy war with Donald Trump





The Kentucky GOP governor’s primary had an intriguing subplot as Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump backed different candidates — a proxy war that the Florida governor ended up losing.

Trump-backed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defeated DeSantis-backed Kelly Craft in Tuesday’s election, with Cameron now set to face Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in November.

Cameron had long been considered the favorite in the primary race, with a latest Emerson College Polling/Fox 56 Lexington survey of the Kentucky Republican primary giving him a 16-point lead over Craft (33% to 17.6%) at the watching the polls. opening.

Cameron’s campaign was boosted by an early endorsement from Trump, who formally endorsed his candidacy for governor of Kentucky in June 2022. The former president remains hugely popular in the Bluegrass state, having won presidential elections there. of 2016 and 2020 with 62% of the votes. .

A composite photo of Donald Trump, Kelly Craft and Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor endorsed Craft in the Kentucky GOP gubernatorial primary, while the former president backed eventual winner Daniel Cameron. Alex Wong/Getty Images; U.S. Department of State and Amir Levy/Getty Images

By comparison, the governor of Florida, who is expected to confirm his presidential bid soon and face Trump in the GOP primary, has left until the 11th hour to weigh in on Kentucky’s race.

DeSantis only announced his support for Craft – a former US ambassador to the United Nations – on Tuesday, just as voters headed to the polls.

“You had a woke liberal governor who put a radical agenda before Kentuckians. The stakes couldn’t be higher,” DeSantis said in an audio clip that Craft shared on social media.

“I know what it takes to stand up for what’s right, and Kelly Craft gets it. She’s proven it. I strongly encourage you to vote for my friend Kelly Craft.”

DeSantis deciding to back Craft so late in the race, despite polls suggesting she was going to lose, ultimately gave Trump an easy victory in the proxy war between the two potential frontrunners in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Worse still for DeSantis, the nominee he chose to endorse so late in the race is on course to finish third overall, with Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles coming in second behind Cameron.

DeSantis is falling further behind Trump in the polls in a hypothetical presidential primary, with a recent Morning Consult survey giving the former president a 43-point lead over the governor of Florida.

Trump has long cited his success in backing candidates who win their GOP primaries as a sign of his powerful influence with Republican voters.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, about 200 of Trump’s congressional and gubernatorial picks won their primaries, though a large majority of them were incumbents who were already favorites to win their respective races, or showed up unopposed.

Trump was later blamed, including by some GOP members, for the party’s poor midterm performance last November, when a number of his MAGA and non-election candidates lost their general election races in across the country.

Cameron thanked Trump for his endorsement during his victory speech on Tuesday night.

“The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky,” Cameron told the crowd.

In a tweet, the pro-Trump Make America Great Again PAC added, “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. The results of the Republican gubernatorial primary in Kentucky tonight reaffirm this.

“Republican voters support President Trump, not Ron DeSantis. It’s time to unite around Donald Trump.”

DeSantis’ office has been contacted for comment via email.

