Imran Khan receives 24-hour ultimatum: ‘Transfer terrorists locked up in Zaman Park’





Pakistan’s Punjab government on Wednesday gave former prime minister Imran Khan a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over suspected rioters seeking refuge at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said “technical and intelligence” reports had been received through geo-fencing that “terrorists” were seeking refuge at Imran Khan’s residence. He said these people also included those who had attacked the Lahore corps commander’s house.

Read also: “Imran Khan should have been publicly hanged”, says Pakistani opposition leader

“Therefore the PTI leadership is requested to hand over these terrorists. The Punjab Interim Government is giving the PTI leadership 24 hours to hand over the terrorists, who participated in attacks on military facilities and are seeking refuge in Zaman Park, Punjab Police,” Mir said as Dawn.

The Shehbaz Sharif government has launched a massive crackdown on Imran Khan and the leaders of his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – for their alleged involvement in the violent protests that rocked Pakistan earlier this month. During the protest, which began after Imran Khan was arrested by the country’s notorious anti-corruption organization, PTI leaders stormed the Pakistani army headquarters in Rawalpindi, set fire to the residence of Shehbaz Sharif and attacked the residence of a corps commander in Lahore.

ALSO READ: ‘London plan is over’: Imran Khan compares himself to Mujibur Rahman, says Pak’s army plans to jail him for 10 years

Following this, the provincial and federal governments began arresting PTI workers and senior leaders, including former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Today, Imran Khan condemned the “illegal arrests” and “kidnappings” of his party’s activists and leaders. He added that the party’s deputy chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and general Secy Asad Umar had also been incarcerated for more than a week.

“Furthermore, despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been brought to court and there are confirmed reports of torture against him. I demand the immediate release of all our female leaders, workers and members of the families of our leaders and workers,” he added. he said in a long tweet.

Khan also said he was deeply troubled after hearing about the treatment of Dr Shireen Mazari, the former human rights minister, and her daughter being “physically assaulted” by male police officers. He claimed that after the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Dr Mazari and Senator Falak Chitrali “they were abducted” inside Adyala jail and taken to the secretariat of a thana where the cries of Dr. Mazari were heard.

Imran Khan said Monday that without any investigation into who was responsible for the arson of a government building or the shooting deaths of dozens of unarmed protesters, around 7,000 PTI workers, leaders and women had been imprisoned “with plans to ban the biggest and only federal party” in Pakistan.

The former prime minister also claimed there was a ‘London plan’ under which the government planned to put his wife Bushra Begum in jail. “Under pretext of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra in prison and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years.”

“Then will follow a complete crackdown on all that remains of the PTI leaders and workers. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan. (Just like they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan)”, did he declare.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Noor Alam Khan, has called for the immediate suspension of salaries and pensions of former and former government employees engaged in “anti-state activities” during the demonstrations. He also said people who are currently unemployed should not be granted a “discharge certificate”.

Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said those who attacked army installations will be held up as an example. In an apparent reference to PTI leaders, he said attack “handlers” were in contact with the vandals and giving them instructions. He said “terrorists” involved in attacks on army installations would be tried in military courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/pakistan-protests-imran-khan-gets-24-hour-ultimatum-handover-terrorists-holed-up-in-zaman-park-381696-2023-05-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos