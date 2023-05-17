Politics
The ultra-nationalist Turkish outsider enjoys a meteoric notoriety
Another candidate who helped push Turkey to its first runoff on May 28 is using his newfound fame to mainstream ultra-nationalism and tease a runoff endorsement.
A dissident barred from a far-right group, Sinan Ogan had spent most of his career on the periphery of Turkish politics before his unexpected score in Sunday’s presidential poll propelled him into the limelight.
Ogan, 55, garnered 5% of the vote, denying conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a first-round victory over secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who secured 44.9%.
Ogan is believed to have sucked votes from Erdogan, who fell less than a percentage point from an outright victory.
In an interview with AFP, Ogan said he would decide on his endorsement after talks with Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, but also suggested he would not support either candidate.
– ‘Principles of Ataturk’ –
Ogan embodies the “Kemalist” principles of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a revered military commander who forged a secular Turkey from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire after World War I.
In this sense, he is different from Erdogan and his party of Islamic origin, although both are on the right.
This “commitment to the fundamental principles of Ataturk has created an attraction for those who opposed Erdogan but are not satisfied with Kilicdaroglu”, Kursad Ertugrul, a professor at the Middle East Technical University, told AFP. from Ankara.
Ogan described his supporters as “Turkish nationalists, Kemalists, young people, the masses who find us modern”.
These represent “the masses… who see us as more intellectual, the masses who are fed up with old faces,” he said, portraying his ideology as an enlightened brand of nationalism.
His promise to deport 3.7 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey to their war-torn country is appealing to anti-Erdogan nationalist voters.
He also insists on security and the fight against “terrorists”, a term used by Turkish politicians to designate pro-Kurdish groups accused of links to an insurgency that has gripped the state since the 1980s.
“Structures that do not distance themselves from terrorist organizations should not be included in the government,” Ogan told AFP.
He was referring to the main pro-Kurdish HDP party, which supported Kilicdaroglu’s opposition alliance, and a far-right Kurdish group allied with Erdogan.
– Are you looking for concessions? –
Ogan could theoretically prevent Erdogan from extending his two-decade rule until 2028 if all his supporters support Kilicdaroglu.
“The winning equation will not be a simple sum of Erdogan’s votes plus those won by Ogan, as many Ogan voters are also calling for change,” Jay Truesdale of risk consultancy Veracity told AFP. Worldwide.
But Ogan’s “anti-Kurdish nationalism…makes it very difficult for Kilicdaroglu to strike a deal”, predicted Turkish political expert Ertugrul.
And since Erdogan almost won in the first round, he may not need Ogan’s support at all.
“Erdogan… doesn’t need to make huge concessions to Ogan,” said Berk Esen, political science professor at Istanbul’s Sabanci University, pointing to the president’s parliamentary majority in alliance with another party far right.
– Clashes in parliament –
Polyglot ultra-nationalist from a minority group, the paradoxical Ogan was born in 1967, the youngest of a rural and ethnically Azerbaijani family.
He grew up in the eastern city of Igdir, near the borders with Armenia and Iran, and worked as a shepherd.
He earned a doctorate in international relations and political science from the prestigious Moscow State University, is fluent in Russian and English, and has spent several years working in universities and think tanks.
Entering parliament in 2011 as a lawmaker for the far-right MHP, Ogan is no stranger to speaking his mind or standing his ground once embroiled in a violent tussle with lawmakers from Erdogan’s AKP party in Parliament.
“With God’s help, we defend the rights of the Turkish people in parliament. It doesn’t matter how many AKP dogs we face,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.
The MHP expelled him in 2017 for his opposition to Erdogan’s constitutional referendum that year which abolished the post of prime minister and effectively allowed the president to rule by decree.
Ogan then became an independent.
