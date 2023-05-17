Donald Trump says Newsmax is really going up like a rocket





ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND – MAY 01: Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen Airport on May… [+] January 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Former US President Donald Trump is visiting Scotland as he faces legal action in the United States. In early April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. (Photo by Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said Newsmax, the conservative news network, was rising like a rocket after edging out CNN in third place in prime time on Friday night. Your network is doing very well, Trump told Newsmaxs Rob Schmitt in an interview Tuesday night. I looked at the numbers, Trump said, referring to the increase in networks in the Nielsen ratings, and that’s a fantastic thing for a conservative movement, frankly.

On Friday, just days after Trump’s appearance at a prime-time town hall pushed CNN to the top spot on longtime leader Fox News Channel, CNN fell back to fourth place. CNN delivered an average total audience of 335,000 Prime Friday viewers, just behind Newsmaxs 357,000 viewers. Fox News finished first in prime with 1.44 million viewers, and MSNBC finished second overall with 1.084 million viewers.

Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump hosted by Kaitlan Collins live from New… [+] Hampshire

CNN / 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Trump took credit for airing CNN’s high ratings for the town hall last week, bragging about giving CNN Sky High Ratings they haven’t seen in a very long time. It was by far the biggest Show of the evening, of the week and of the month!

Newsmaxs’ growth came in the wake of Tucker Carlsons’ firing of Fox News, leaving a huge void in the networks’ long-dominant prime-time programming. Fox News Tonight’s ratings were significantly lower than those of Tucker Carlson Tonight, which was consistently the highest-rated show in cable news.

Fox News is very low in the ratings, Trump recently said in a post on his Truth Social platform. After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight a VERY corrupt and rigged presidential election in 2020, which just cost them lots of money, prestige and RATINGS, they are a far cry from where they used to be. FoxNews became the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because it doesn’t have the merchandise. Without my approval, it was a dead man walking. Even with Fox, it is already quite close!

