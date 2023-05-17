Iriana Joko Widodo calls the work of the TP PKK cadres exceeds the PNS

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, MEDAN – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo said TP executives PKK work more than civil registrars (PNS). In addition to working sincerely, often para PKK destiny work tirelessly and timelessly.

“PKK cadres work more than civil servants, without being paid, without getting tired, especially when there is a competition, the cadres are very enthusiastic,” said Iriana Joko Widodo during a speech delivered at the height of the crisis. commemoration of the 51st Empowerment of Family Protection. Unity Day (HKG PKK) in Medan City, North Sunatera, Wednesday (17/5/2023).

According to Iriana, the PKK movement has grown from the bottom up by promoting the principles of participatory work so that it demands the active role of all levels of society. The cadres of the TP PKK work tirelessly solely for the benefit of the PKK. I hope TP PKK will always progress and be victorious.

On this occasion, Iriana Joko Widodo also participated in discussions with two inspiring executives. Iriana Jokowi heard the executives’ messages and impressions. There are even PKK cadres who have served since 1978.

From the discussion, Iriana really enjoyed the inspiring frames. “Please pay attention to Ms. Tito, there are already a lot of certificates. If you need a gold pin for an award, I suggest you add more enthusiasm,” said the First. Lady.

“That’s what the PKK cadres have to say. It is true that the PKK cadres are tirelessly enthusiastic, what is certain is that the PKK will have a glorious life,” Iriana added.

Also present at the 51st HKG PKK in 2023, Mrs. Vice President Wury Ma’ruf Amin, TP PKK General Chairman Tri Tito Karnavian and members of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of the Indonesian Cabinet ( OASE KIM). Pemdes General Manager Bina Pemdes Kemendagri Eko Prasetyanto Purnomo Putro also attended the event.

The HKG PKK activity was organized by the Central TP PKK in collaboration with the North Sumatra Province TP PKK and the Medan City TP PKK which was supported by the Ministry of Interior (Kemendagri).

This activity is themed “Going Together Towards a Prosperous and Resilient Family to Grow Indonesia”.