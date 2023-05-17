Politics
From Boris Johnson’s pal to failed Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost is wrong for the Commons
The former whiskey manager presented himself as a common-sense guru with enough conviction that other people believed him
May 17, 2023 1:11 p.m.(Update 1:45 p.m.)
The person in the street can be forgiven for not knowing the provisions of the House of Lords Reform Act 2014 by heart. But Section 4 states that a peer who has resigned from the House is then eligible, not only to vote in elections to the Communes, but also to stand as a candidate in these elections.
Last weekend it was revealed that former Brexit minister Lord Frost was planning to do just that, and his name was added to the Tory parties’ list of candidates.
David George Hamilton Frost is a strange man. He won a first at St Johns College in Oxford, spent two years working for accounting and professional services giant KPMG and joined the diplomatic service.
He spent 26 years at the Foreign Office, but while he rose to the rank of ambassador (our man in Copenhagen 2006-08), he was not destined for the most prestigious professions.
Somehow his career just lost momentum and he was perceptive enough to realize that. Frustrated, he resigned in 2013 and became chief executive of distillers’ trade body, the Scotch Whiskey Association: a comfortable berth, but barely the nexus between grand strategy and geopolitics.
That all changed in 2016. As David Cameron left the scene, the surprise choice of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who had known Frost when he was working as a young journalist in Brussels, invited his pal to become a special adviser. Frost remarked to a friend: Whatever you think of Boris, it will be an exciting time for British foreign policy-making and it will be fun to be at the
Johnson, hopelessly ill-chosen as foreign secretary, did not last two years. But Frost had befriended Oliver Lewis of the Vote Leave campaign, who recalled that it became clear very quickly that this was someone with serious intellectual clout, someone who had spent years thinking about and advancing the Eurosceptic cause.
When Johnson became prime minister in 2019, Frost was appointed chief Brexit negotiator and EU adviser; in 2020 he was knighted and appointed National Security Advisor (although the appointment was later dropped); and in 2021 he was appointed Cabinet Office minister and integrated into Johnsons senior team. It was far from selling whisky.
Since his transformation into a minister, Frost has become, for many inexplicably, a stalwart and spokesman for the Conservative Party’s right-wing, and the self-proclaimed keeper of the intellectual flame of the reactions. He has 85,000 Twitter followers and more bylines than Andrew Neil.
His pronouncements about the leadership of the Conservative Party are like fearsome family tournaments: regular, predictable and self-absorbed. Containment linked to covid-19? Intolerable violation of individual freedoms. Academics? Left-wing sociopaths who don’t understand real life. EU law retained? Must be scrapped to avoid being accused of betraying the people. Lawyers? An unprincipled North London privileged elite.
Somehow, Frost presented himself as an earthy, no-nonsense right-wing guru with enough conviction that other people believed him: This week, he’s one of the stars of the show at the National Conservatism conference in Westminster, a horrible warmed-up combination of God-fearing American patriotism, baton fetish law and order, stifling and selective family values dirigisme.
The list of speakers runs the gamut, from witty and profound Michael Gove to lukewarm and polemical paint-by-numbers Darren Grimes. In this pond of occasional depths and wide monstrous shallows, Frost will carry weight, a man of genuine Whitehall experience but still able to hit the crowd where they want to be hit.
You can see the components of Frosts ramping up in surprising ways: a hint of sly denigration of continents, a belief that raw simplicity is daring heterodoxy, an ability to unabashedly condone one’s own past misjudgments, and a unwavering belief in doubling up when in trouble.
When Frost intervened in the Tory leadership election last summer in favor of Liz Truss, backbench MP Simon Hoare tweeted Who the hell is an unelected and failed minister to tell n any MP what to do? For some reason, David Frost perpetually thinks we give a flying god what he thinks. We don’t and we won’t. Now Frost is looking to become one of those same MPs, and maybe we’ll see who actually gives a flying god.
