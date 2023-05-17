Much of China’s younger generation is unemployed, Xi Jinping Dizzy





The number of unemployed young people in China has risen sharply

The economic downturn has contributed to an increase in unemployment

China’s youth unemployment problem is estimated to persist for a long time Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China reported disappointing industry performance and retail sales figures in April 2023, coupled with record youth unemployment. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics show industrial production growth of 5.6% (from year to year/yy) in April, compared to 3.9% in March. However, the figure was well below analysts’ expectations for the 10.9% growth recorded in the poll. Reuters. Even so, this is the fastest pace of growth since September 2022. Meanwhile, retail sales jumped 18.4% (year-on-year), up sharply from 10.6% in March 2023.

However, analysts actually expect 21% growth for retail. Another worrying Chinese economic indicator is the youth unemployment rate which hit a record high of 20.4% in April, down from 19.6% in March. This number is equivalent to 11 million people. The spike in youth unemployment is seen by Zhiwei Zhang, senior economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, as a “worrying” sign. This surge in youth unemployment could increase given that China is expected to birth 11.58 million new workers this year.



Overall, China’s unemployment rate actually fell to 5.2% in April 2023 from 5.3% the previous month. However, unemployment among China’s younger generation continues to rise due to the large number of working-age workers.There is a “mismatch” between the needs and the skills available, this is also another problem. The government has actually taken a number of measures to suppress unemployment among China’s younger generation. One of them is to stimulate enterprise and send young people to the village. China is asking companies to recruit as many fresh graduates as possible. In return, the government provides a lot of incentives to get business moving.



Another “extraordinary” step is to mobilize young people to work in the countryside.In December 2022, President Xi Jinping called on China’s younger generation to “revitalize” rural areas. Guangdong Province has sent about 300,000 young generation workers to work in the countryside by 2025. Jinping’s appeal sparked controversy because “going down to the countryside” led to many young Chinese people getting jobs that didn’t match their skills. However, many support Jinping and ask the younger generation not to be difficult to find a job. With both domestic and export economic drivers unstable, policymakers should work to bolster China’s unsatisfactory recovery from the easing of Covid-19 policies. As companies worry about their finances, hiring rates are also low. Bruce Pang, senior economist at Jones Lang Lasalle, said “the weaker-than-expected data shows how difficult it will be to keep the engine of growth running once the economy picks up again,” Lasalle said. The Wall Street Journal. Chief Economist of Nomura, Ting Lu, take a more pessimistic view. “As disappointment sets in, we see downside risks of an upward spiral, leading to weaker activity data, rising unemployment, lingering deflation, lower market interest rates and a weaker exchange rate,” Ting Lu said as quoted by The Wall Street Journal. He added that although year-over-year growth in China’s second quarter still looks strong thanks to a weak base, sequential growth could suffer a significant drag. At the end of April, the Chinese cabinet announced its intention to boost employment and increase trade in order to reach its growth target of 5% by 2023. CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH [email protected] [Gambas:Video CNBC]



